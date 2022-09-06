"Push-to-Talk" in the Automotive Aftermarket

Premium Guard Announces Innovative Application Lookup Capabilities

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Guard Inc. ( PGI ) www.premiumguard.com , the first-to-market leader and pioneer in aftermarket automotive filtration solutions, is pleased to announce the inclusion of "Push-To-Talk" (PTT) parts lookup capabilities in their online catalogs and mobile apps. This cutting-edge parts lookup technology is unique in the filtration segment with Premium Guard and ECOGARD brands the first to introduce this capability in the automotive filtration market. The inclusion of PTT is a significant enhancement in data accessibility and reflects the company's deep understanding of the professional installer and how to make their jobs easier. With PTT included, Premium Guard is offering a comprehensive catalog solution that is dynamic and easy to use allowing customers one touch access to the company's extensive parts catalogs.

(PRNewsfoto/Premium Guard Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We see Push-to-Talk as yet another tool to help simplify the way our customers look up our products."

"When we see technological innovation in other facets of our lives, we always ask ourselves 'How could this benefit our customers?'" said Anan Bishara, CEO of Premium Guard. "We see Push-to-Talk as yet another tool to help simplify the way our customers look up our products. Incorporating Push-to-Talk accessibility in our catalogs for our family of brands is an example of how we deliver on our core principles of putting customers first and being ahead of the market in service and technology. We're more committed than ever to offering a complete product and service solution for oil change service."

"Push-to-Talk is another key feature of our catalog program that distinguishes Premium Guard and our family of brands from our competitors" say John Etheridge, Director of Product Management. "And we're not done, we are always looking for opportunities to bring more innovative catalog and parts lookup tools to market."

Push-to Talk functionality is now included at www.pgfilters.com, www.ecogard.com, and in the Premium Guard and ECOGARD apps found in the App Store and Google Play. Push-to-Talk capabilities will soon be rolled out to Premium Guard supplied private label programs and the PWR Steer website and app.

About Premium Guard Inc.

Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) specializes in designing, manufacturing, and distributing products for automotive, diesel, powersport, and specialty filter markets. Headquartered in New York City with a main distribution center in Memphis TN, Premium Guard Inc. is keenly focused on providing customers with industry leading service, complete filtration solutions, best-in-class-quality products, and leading application coverage. www.premiumguard.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Premium Guard Inc.