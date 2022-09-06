Planet Smoothie Introduces Three New Smoothies Made with Avocado

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Smoothie is now offering three new creamy avocado smoothies as part of their menu: Avo-Loco, Piña Paradise and Nutty Avocado. Refreshing and flavorful, but also rich in healthy fats and essential nutrients, the new avocado smoothies are available in all Planet Smoothie stores for a limited time beginning September 6.

Planet Smoothie Avo-Loco, Piña Paradise and Nutty Avocado Smoothies (PRNewswire)

Planet Smoothie Offers Three New Avocado Smoothies For a Limited Time

The Avo-Loco smoothie contains avocado, cocoa, bananas, frozen yogurt, nonfat milk, vanilla and honey. The Piña Paradise smoothie features avocado, pineapple, leafy greens and passion fruit. Lastly, the Nutty Avocado smoothie is blended with avocado, peanut butter, bananas, almond milk, honey and granola.

"By adding avocado, we are incorporating a natural source of iron and potassium to our new smoothies," said Nicole Butcher, Director of Marketing at Kahala Brands™, parent company of Planet Smoothie. "Additionally, because avocados are high in healthy fats and fiber, our new smoothies will help our guests feel more satisfied and keep them feeling full for longer."

About Planet Smoothie

Planet Smoothie®, intent on redefining the smoothie category, is among the country's top smoothie concepts. The brand appeals to a demographic of loyal, active and occasion-driven customers who want to live a healthier lifestyle. Planet Smoothie offers smoothies made with real fruit that are lower calorie, lower sugar, and higher protein options, giving customers a quick, portable snack or meal replacement. The brand's menu is organized into lifestyle categories to assist customers in finding the smoothie that helps them to achieve their personal goals, including protein, energy, and Planet Lite™ categories. The Planet Smoothie brand operates approximately 150 locations in over 25 states. In 2015, Planet Smoothie was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries. For more information visit www.PlanetSmoothie.com.



For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com

Planet Smoothie Nutty Avocado Smoothie (PRNewswire)

Planet Smoothie Piña Paradise Smoothie (PRNewswire)

Planet Smoothie Avo-Loco Smoothie (PRNewswire)

Planet Smoothie (PRNewsFoto/Planet Smoothie) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Planet Smoothie