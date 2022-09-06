Meet the 50 Leaders of Change taking us into a new economy

Change and disruption are all around us. TBD Media Group meets the leaders finding opportunity for positive change

LONDON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In times of disruption, the winners in business will be those agile enough to respond effectively to emerging trends. As disruption affects the fundamental assumptions we have made about the world and economy, a new generation of leaders is stepping up to find and exploit these new opportunities.

50 Leaders of Change, a campaign by acclaimed production company TBD Media Group is bringing the stories of the world's most innovative businesses from across sectors to showcase their vision of the future.

TBD Media Group, which has built a reputation for providing a platform for the world's most important businesses to tell their stories is highlighting the ways in which Global Thought Leaders are both responding to and driving change.

Paolo Zanini, Founder and CEO at TBD Media Group says:

"We face a future that is uncertain. Within that uncertainty we can choose to be pessimistic or optimistic. The 50 Leaders of Change see opportunity in uncertainty. History has shown us time and again that it takes leadership to identify these opportunities early and be ahead of the pack in defining the landscape for others."

The 50 Leaders of Change documentary series will provide valuable insights into how today's businesses are taking action to shape the future of the planet.

Companies featured in this launch:

VOITH

CONFIGURA

FLATEX BANK

REN RØROS

EURO EXIM BANK

HAMLET PROTEIN

ENOCEAN ALLIANCE

SOFTWARE IMPROVEMENT GROUP

ACTIVE NUTRITION

HERBALIFE

More information on the 50 Leaders of Change Campaign may be found here: https://www.globalthoughtleaders.org/50-global-leaders

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organizations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/

