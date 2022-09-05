Lunit to Showcase 5 Abstracts at ESMO 2022

Lunit to present five posters at ESMO 2022 featuring the company's AI-biomarker platform

Studies corroborate the capability of Lunit SCOPE suite to address an expanding set of clinical and research questions based on world-leading digital pathology AI

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX: 328130.KQ) today announced the presentation of five abstracts highlighting the effectiveness of its AI-biomarker platform - Lunit SCOPE - at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022, held in Paris from September 9 to 13.

ESMO is a professional organization for medical oncology, with more than 25,000 members representing oncology professionals from over 160 countries worldwide.

One of Lunit's abstracts focuses on the assessment of tumor purity directly from H&E whole slide images by using Lunit SCOPE AI technology (AI-P) and concordance between AI-P and variant allele frequency (VAF)[1] as determined by next-generation sequencing (NGS). The study showed a strong correlation between the assessment of tumor purity using Lunit SCOPE and VAF across 23 cancer types. The result validates the effectiveness of Lunit SCOPE as a valuable tool to assess tumor purity easily and quickly from H&E slides.

Another study conducted with Dr. SooYoun Cho, Dr. EunYoon Cho and Dr. SangYong Song of Samsung Medical Center, evaluates the performance of Lunit SCOPE HER2 in pathological practices for breast cancer patients. This joint study showed that Lunit's HER2 scoring and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) analysis solution supports the prediction of clinical response for HER2-positive early breast cancer patients treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC).

In addition, Lunit will also present clinical findings that demonstrate the accuracy of Lunit SCOPE PD-L1 CPS. After classifying PD-L1 Combined Positive Score (CPS) levels in 543 urothelial carcinoma (UC) cases, the AI-powered CPS analyzer showed an equivalent level of accuracy to that of pathologists.

Another study from Lunit reveals the capability of the AI-powered TIL and PD-L1 CPS analysis solution to be utilized as a predictive biomarker for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) response in neuroendocrine neoplasms (NEN).

The last study shows that Lunit SCOPE can discover novel targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) by precisely analyzing linked NGS and IHC data in tumors, highlighting the potential of multimodal analysis linking molecular and visual methods.

"Through these studies, Lunit has validated that the Lunit SCOPE suite can expand its range of impact across more types of cancer, to address an expanding number of clinical and research questions," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "We intend to continue our research activities and present groundbreaking studies at global cancer congresses every year."

[1] Variant Allele Frequency (VAF): VAF is the percentage of sequence reads observed matching a specific DNA variant divided by the overall coverage at that locus. While NGS provides a near random sample, VAF is a surrogate measure of the proportion of DNA molecules in the original specimen carrying the variant.

