Introducing the W240TN True Wireless Earbuds from Edifier

Featuring active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5.3 and an eye-catching design

RICHMOND, BC, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edifier, the forward-thinking audio-technology brand, have announced the release of a brand new earbud, the W240TN, which continues in the brand's outstanding record for affordable but premium quality audio. Aimed at the highly competitive under $100 market, the W240TN true wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation have a range of exciting features and continues Edifier's signature design language and stellar audio fidelity capabilities.

Armed with Dual Dynamic Drivers (Φ6mm+Φ10mm) the W240TN creates a wide sound field aimed at immersing listeners in their favourite songs. Compared to single drivers, the W240TN maintains delicate details even at a high volume threshold and the hybrid ANC functions allow users to block out unwanted sounds and focus in on the music that makes them happy.

With an industrial-chic, gunmetal black or white finish the W240TN is inspired by the shape of a robust piston head. Rugged yet trustworthy, the metallic design carries the legacy of the TWS1 Pro and the finished product speaks volumes for Edifier's pursuit of style. The result has an iconic profile that balances modern lines with a retro, almost 80s-like character; think Robocop meets Blade Runner 2049. In comparison to other earbuds on the market, which often take an altogether more minimal or maximalist approach, the W240TN gives off an effortlessly clean look, one that wouldn't look out of sorts on the streets of Manhattan, Dubai, Tokyo or London.

Unlike the majority of its competition the buds feature the latest in Bluetooth 5.3 technology which not only provides impressively low latency (which can be reduced even further via a dedicated 'Game' mode) but consistently ensures that users never feel far from their favourite sounds. With a compact charge case, the W240TN provides 8.5 hours of playtime and a further 17 hours via the case, making unnecessary cutouts and low battery disasters are a thing of the past. And, users can enjoy crystal clear phone calls thanks to innovative AI DNN Adaptive Call Noise Reduction technology – blocks out unwanted noises and focuses in on your voice.

The W240TN also includes a range of ergonomic features. For those who lead a busier life, listening to music in the gym or whilst they're out for a run, the buds are IP55 certified – meaning they are water resistant and sweat proof – and feature Edifier's impressive AI call noise cancellation technology, which allows users to enjoy clear and life-like call audio without external noise interfering. To ensure your safety whilst listening to your favourite artists or calling an old friend, the W240TN also comes with an optional 'Ambient Mode' designed to allow environmental sounds (like car engines, tannoy callouts or dogs barking) to seep through into your listening.

Designed to keep up to speed with the modern individual, bustling from one situation to the next, the W240TN are lastly compatible with the Edifier Connect App – which gives smartphones users the option to customize their call settings, EQ levels, ANC mode and more with the tap of a finger. If you prefer a sturdy button, over a delicate touch sensitive one, the W240TN also comes with handy push controls allowing you to stay in control with ease.

For under $100 the W240TN provides a highly competitive option for audio lovers on a budget and adds to Edifier's groundbreaking range of consumer audio products.

Price & Availability:

Available for $79.99 on Amazon.com.

About Edifier:

Edifier specializes in the design and manufacture of premium audio solutions that showcase technological innovation and design excellence. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Edifier delivers outstanding sound experience through a wide range of audio systems for personal entertainment and professional use. Renowned for its award-winning design philosophy, expertise and innovation in acoustic technology, and superior manufacturing standards, Edifier is one of today's leading innovators of audio electronics.

