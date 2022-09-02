LG HOSTS IMMERSIVE EVENT TO SHOWCASE NEW REFRIGERATOR WITH MOODUP TECHNOLOGY

LG Celebrates Innovative, New Refrigerator by Teaming Up with NTS Radio for 'Mixing Moods' Party Featuring Live DJs, Curated Vibes and Colorful Cocktails

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is set to host a sophisticated party in Berlin to share the brilliance of its new MoodUP™ technology, unveiled today at IFA 2022. Held in partnership with NTS Radio – a global online radio station and media platform – the event will present inspiring, mood-driven experiences centered around LG's latest kitchen innovation. With its revolutionary, color-changing LED door panels, LG's latest refrigerator featuring MoodUP technology delivers unrivaled interior design flexibility and a new way to create a stylish, integrated kitchen.

Dubbed Notes + Tones, the party will enable guests to soak in the atmosphere and enjoy the many moods and bold colors of the new refrigerator. NTS Radio will be supplying the music, syncing the tone of each track with the changing colors and mood of the LED door panels, while LG serves up cocktails matching the different hues and artist-created themes of its game-changing refrigerator.

Taking cues from the creative potential of the new refrigerator with MoodUP technology, the Notes + Tones event will showcase three different themes: Roots, Island and Sky by mixing color, sound and flavor. 'Roots' will feature a mix of warm, natural tones, reggae and jazz, and flavors like whiskey and smoke while 'Sky' will include bright, bold hues, glossy electronica, and punches of rum, mango and absinthe. A dynamic installation of the refrigerator with MoodUP technology will cue shifts in mood throughout the evening. As the palette of the refrigerators shift, the colors and lighting in the space, the genres of music in the DJ sets and the flavors on the cocktail menu will shift with it.

Along with meeting the new refrigerator with MoodUP technology and enjoying delicious, hand-crafted drinks, guests at the event will get to spend an evening listening to great music, with themed sets programmed by NTS and featuring talented DJs Eva Geist, mobilegirl, Slim Soledad and Zakia. Notes + Tones kicks off at CAN on the evening of September 3.

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to see how easy it is to change the refrigerator's color or theme using the LG ThinQ™ app. What's more, they'll even receive a specially-made cocktail matched to their favorite MoodUP look.

"The new refrigerator featuring MoodUP technology is a highly-evolved home appliance that can change colors to match users' moods and enhance the kitchen environment," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "We are thrilled to be collaborating with NTS on this exciting event. They play with a broad spectrum of genres and sounds which made them the perfect partners to showcase the many moods and hues of the refrigerator with MoodUP technology."

The brand-new refrigerator with MoodUP technology is on display at LG's exhibition booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) during IFA 2022 (September 2-6) in Berlin, Germany.

About LG Electronics USA

