Rotoplas Strengthens its Sustainability Team

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. ("Rotoplas", "the Company" or "the Group") (BMV: AGUA*), the leading provider of water-solutions in the Americas, announces to the investing public that, as of today, and in line with its sustainability commitments, it has decided to increase its efforts and execute the Group's ESG Strategy as a joint responsibility between the Vice-Presidency of Sustainability and Human Capital led by José Luis Mantecón and the Vice-Presidency of Administration and Finance led by Mario Romero.

By making sustainability a joint responsibility between two of the six vice presidencies at the Group level, the Company seeks to increase the scope and pace of execution to keep Rotoplas at the forefront as a best-in-class company on sustainability topics.

The team promoting the development of the Sustainability Strategy is made up of seven members with experience in environmental, social and governance issues, as well as those responsible for sustainable investments and capital allocation.

This multidisciplinary team will work along with the Sustainability Committee, which is in charge of reporting the most relevant ESG issues to the Corporate Practices and Strategy Committee. Likewise, this Committee is a direct line to the Board of Directors to monitor the fulfillment of the 2025 goals in terms of people, planet, and economic benefit.

Mariana Fernández mfernandez@rotoplas.com

María Fernanda Escobar mfescobar@rotoplas.com

About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating and recycling water. With over 40 years of experience in the industry and 19 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10, 2014.

