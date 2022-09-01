Laars® Heating Systems showcase premium water heating solutions at ASPE Expo

Trusted manufacturer will display and demonstrate a range of innovative products at the leading event for plumbing system design professionals in Indianapolis Sept. 19-20

ROCHESTER, N.H., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laars® Heating Systems, an industry-leading manufacturer of commercial, residential, and industrial water and space heating products, will showcase a selection of high-efficiency, innovative products at the American Society of Plumbing Engineers (ASPE) Convention & Expo in Indianapolis in September.

Representatives from Laars will be available at Booth #601 during the Expo Sept. 19-20.

"ASPE is one of the year's best opportunities to connect with the people who trust and rely on Laars products," said Chuck O'Donnell, director of marketing for Laars Heating Systems. "This world-class event allows us to hear directly from the front lines of the industry and to present close-up, hands-on demonstrations of our comprehensive range of solutions for commercial or residential applications."

The ASPE Convention & Expo (Sept. 16-21) is the premier event for plumbing system design professionals, introducing attendees to game-changing innovations, profitable solutions, and new ideas that help them maintain their competitive edge. The two-day ASPE Expo (Sept. 19-20) is a unique opportunity to discover new plumbing technologies and practical solutions to plumbing design challenges directly from product experts.

During the Expo, information and demonstrations for the following Laars products will be available:

Laars NeoTherm®: The Laars NeoTherm® boilers and volume water heaters are available in 12 sizes from 80 to 1200 MBH with 95%+ AHRI certified efficiencies and ultra-low NOx emissions.

Laars OmniTherm®: The Laars OmniTherm® boilers and volume water heaters are available in six sizes from 1250 to 3000 MBH, with stainless steel heat exchangers and Laars Linc® intuitive controls.

Laars Pennant®: With field proven reliability and intuitive touchscreen controls, the Pennant line of fan-assisted, modular boilers and water heaters ranks among the industry's most versatile and environmentally friendly commercial systems for hydronic and hot water applications. All Pennant® models are now standard with the Laars Linc® Control System.

Laars Plate™: The Laars Plate™ is a double-wall plate and frame water-to-water heater constructed with a 316 Stainless Steel heat exchanger.

Visit https://www.laars.com/ for more information about Laars Heating Systems.

About Laars® Heating Systems

Laars® Heating Systems, headquartered in Rochester, N.H., manufactures and distributes products widely used in residential and commercial space heating, radiant floor heating, volume water heating, and in industrial process markets. For your home, business or commercial heating needs Laars® products are the quality choice. For more information, visit http://www.laars.com.

