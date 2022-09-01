Harley-Davidson® Debuts Icons Collection Low Rider® ST Equipped with Rockford Fosgate® All-In-One Audio Solution

Icons Collection Motorcycle Showcased During Hometown Rally™

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to announce that the latest edition to the Harley-Davidson® Icons Collection motorcycle line-up features an all-in-one audio solution designed specifically for the Low Rider® ST.

Powering the audio is a 250-watt Bluetooth™ connected amplifier designed to easily pair with iOS or Android devices. Once connected the Harley-Davidson® Audio App allows for quick set-up, tuning adjustments via an integrated 7-band equalizer, and future firmware updates. The app also allows the user to enable Smart Speed Control that adjusts the volume automatically based on the bike's speed.

A vehicle specific integrated enclosure houses the amplifier as well as two 5.25-inch midrange speakers and a pair of 1-inch tweeters. Rider position was key to the location and angle of the speakers to ensure that they are always pointed directly at the listening position. An ultra-efficient neodymium magnet motor structure was also engineered for class leading speaker output and less weight.

Motorcycle aficionados can catch a glimpse of the new Icons Collection Low Rider® ST during Hometown Rally™ at the 20-Acre H-D Museum Campus in Milwaukee, WI from September 1st through 5th. More information is also available at Harley-Davidson.com and through your local Harley-Davidson® dealership.

About Rockford Corporation

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

