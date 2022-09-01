Genpact to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G) today announced that Mike Weiner, its chief financial officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference on Thursday, September 8th in New York City. The discussion will begin at 9:45 am Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

A live audio webcast and replay following the presentation will be accessible in the event and presentation section of the Genpact Investor Relations website at https://www.genpact.com/investors.

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here.

Contacts:





Investors Roger Sachs, CFA

+1 (203) 808-6725

roger.sachs@genpact.com



Media Siya Belliappa +1 (718) 561-9843 siya,belliappa@genpact.com

