Delcath Systems to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investor Conference on September 12 and 13, 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investor Conference. Delcath CEO, Gerard Michel will present on September 12 at 8:30 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://journey.ct.events/view/73738b66-ee17-43a2-b94a-00d7d3908fbb. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management is scheduled to host one-on-one meetings throughout the event. Investors interested in arranging one-on-one meetings should contact your conference representative. You may also call or email Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners at 646-829-9701, or shamsian@lythampartners.com.

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The Company's proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO® KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, for the treatment of patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic ocular melanoma (mOM), also known as metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM) and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is now regulated as a Class lll medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

