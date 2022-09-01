The construction of a new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress store coming to Littleton, CO is officially underway

LITTLETON, Colo., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Furniture Row held a groundbreaking ceremony yesterday to celebrate the start of construction on a brand-new Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. store coming to Littleton, CO.

Tim Visser, President of Furniture Row, speaks during Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony on the newest Denver area Furniture Row and Denver Mattress Co. location. (PRNewswire)

The new 74,365ft2 facility has been designed by Intergroup Architects, and it will be constructed by Precision Contractors at 5779 S. Alkire St., at C-470 and Bowles Ave. To take advantage of such a high-visibility location, the building will feature a large, stepped version of Furniture Row's iconic angled red roof, attractive exterior design features on all four sides, and it will use 11,000ft2 of glass as large-scale windows, window walls, and even a clearstory beneath the upper roof. As Bob Hibbard of Precision Contractors put it during the ceremony, "When you look at this Furniture Row, you're going to see the big red roof from C-470 in either direction, and you're going to see an ongoing clearstory of glass which is going to let in a huge amount of light to welcome customers entering the store…I'd like to congratulate the folks at Intergroup Architects for another iconic design; we're going create another great customer experience here."

Furniture Row intends to have this new store become a treasured local business that adds to the value of the area. Tim Visser, the President of Furniture Row, spoke about the impact they hope to have in the surrounding area, saying, "Even though we're now in 28 other states, there's something special about breaking ground in our own backyard. We are Colorado natives through and through and we are heavily invested in our community here. With the influx of so many people from across the country to Colorado and the Denver metro area, it seems only appropriate that they should experience a local and family-owned furniture and mattress store helping them to make their house a home and create the world they love. We take that responsibility very seriously, and we want each and every visitor and community member to have the best shopping experience they've ever had."

About Furniture Row

Every Furniture Row offers an extensive selection of stylish brand name and designer furnishings for every room of the home, all curated into easy-to-navigate sections within a spacious interior. Furniture Row is committed to providing their customers with high-quality furnishings at an incredible value, and it's renowned for their friendly, no-pressure sales staff whose only goal is to help you create the home you love. Visit http://www.FurnitureRow.com

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®. Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

