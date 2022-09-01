Caprice Cools Hot Arizona Summers with Shadow Lake Partners!

Caprice Capital Partners, LLC Provides Financing and an Equity Co-Investment for the Acquisition of a Plumbing and HVAC Services Company

Alliance Plumbing Service & Repair, Inc.

1st Lien Term Loan & Equity Co-Investment Acquisition Financing

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caprice Capital Partners, LLC recently underwrote, agented, and served as a sole lender on a 1st lien term loan and provided an equity co-investment in partnership with Shadow Lake Partners to acquire Alliance Plumbing ("Alliance" or the "Company").

Alliance Plumbing (PRNewswire)

Devaunt LeClaire, Shadow Lake Partners' Managing Partner commented: "The Caprice team has been a value-added partner through the diligence process and their extensive experience partnering with lower middle market companies allowed us to execute with speed and certainty. Add-ons will play a large role in our value-creation strategy, and Caprice's ability to move quickly with incremental investments of up to $75 million gives us and management the conviction we need to execute."

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Alliance is a leading provider of plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical and repair services as well as plumbing construction services in the greater Phoenix Scottsdale, AZ MSA.

Jon Finch, Partner at Caprice commented: "We are excited to partner with Shadow Lake Partners and Alliance's existing management team as they execute on both organic and inorganic growth initiatives."

Robert Choi, Vice President at Caprice, added "Caprice's one-stop capital solution and partnership approach demonstrates Caprice's ability to effectively support independent sponsors."

About Caprice Capital Partners

Caprice Capital Partners, LLC is a Los Angeles based, relationship-driven private investment firm focused on providing tailored debt and non-control equity solutions to entrepreneurial, non-sponsor backed companies in the lower middle market.

Caprice partners with founder-owners as well as independent sponsors and search funds to support buyout, growth, and recapitalization initiatives. Caprice is most effective with shareholders and management teams that are seeking true partnership and better alignment from their non-control capital partners, particularly given the strategic nature and often complex and time-constrained circumstances of the transaction.

Caprice is industry-agnostic and situation-specific, often providing solutions to companies at or near an inflection point. Caprice tends to be the sole lender providing a capital solution between $5-$75 million to companies with at least $2 million of EBITDA.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as Caprice's legal counsel on the transaction.

Media Contact:

Jessica Cline

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caprice Capital Partners