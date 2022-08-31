Sanctuary Wealth's Chris and Brian Cooke Named to Forbes' 2022 America's Top Wealth Advisors List

Second-Generation Partners of Cooke Financial Group were named to the Forbes Best-In-State earlier this year

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth, home to the next generation of elite advisors, proudly announces that Chris and Brian Cooke of Cooke Financial Group have been named to the Forbes 2022 list of America's Top Wealth Advisors for the fifth consecutive year. The team is headquartered in Indianapolis and is the founding team on Sanctuary's exclusive partnered independence platform.

So far in 2022, SHOOK research has received over 36,000 nominations from advisors to be considered for the annual rankings, all of whom were researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. The coveted list is comprised of 250 advisors from around the country.

"It is no surprise that Chris and Brian Cooke are being recognized as top wealth advisors in the country. The pair truly exemplifies Sanctuary's ethos of elite advisors achieving their full potential while embracing partnered independence," said Jim Dickson, CEO and Founder of Sanctuary Wealth. "We continue to be in awe of the success Cooke Financial Group has accomplished since partnering with Sanctuary, and know they are valuable assets to our network."

Cooke Financial Group was founded more than 53 years ago by Chris and Brian's father, John Cooke. The two brothers joined their father in 1992 and have both earned the Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®) accreditation.

"Our gratitude always goes to our fantastic clients and our terrific teammates. Brian and I are the figureheads that get the award, but there are so many people who have helped us and deserve equally wonderful recognition," said Chris Cooke, Partner, Cooke Financial Group. "We are also thankful to the Forbes/Shook organization for highlighting the best of our financial services people and their high character. There is too little of this in our world today!"

Chris Cooke's industry recognitions and honors include Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisers 2018-2022; Barron's Top Advisor's List for the State of Indiana for the ninth time in 2022; Barron's Top 1000 Financial Advisors in America 2010-2013; Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors 2010-2016, 2021-2022, and seven times to Financial Times' Top 400 Financial Advisors in America list. He was also presented the Five Star Wealth Manager award, administered by Crescendo Business Services 2012-2021.

"Chris and I are so proud to be included in the 2022 Forbes Top 250 Wealth Advisors list. We are surrounded by an amazing team at the Cooke Financial Group and are very fortunate to work with such wonderful clients," commented Brian Cooke, Partner, Cooke Financial Group.

Brian Cooke's other industry recognition and awards include Forbes' Best-In-State Wealth Advisers 2018-2022; Top 10 Financial Advisors in the State of Indiana issued by Barron's 2010-2016; Barron's Top 1000 Financial Advisors in America 2010-2013; Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors in America 2010-2016, 2021-2022; Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019. He was also named to the 40 Under 40 Hall of Fame of the Indianapolis Business Journal and Indy's Best & Brightest, Winner in Banking/Finance issued by Junior Achievement of Central Indiana, Inc.

The Forbes America's Top Wealth Advisors ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criterion—mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews—and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of four years of experience, and the algorithm weighs factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass the highest standards of best practices. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and a lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $25 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

