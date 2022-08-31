Petco Unveils Annual "Bootique" Collection with Expanded Halloween Offerings, New Night Safety Gear from Reddy

Petco to host Halloween-themed live social commerce event on Oct. 3, the brand's first-ever on YouTube, featuring pet health and wellness tips and adoptable pets

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) is helping pet parents brew up the best Halloween ever with the latest "Bootique" collection, now available at all Petco pet care centers, at petco.com and via the Petco app. The line features perennial favorites and new innovation spanning an expanded selection of toys, treats, themed apparel, home products and novel offerings for all family pets.

"Halloween is an opportunity to create unforgettable bonding moments with the furry, feathered, finned and scaly family and friends we love most," said Jennifer Kovacs, Vice President of Merchandising, Dog and Cat Supplies, at Petco. "Now offering more options for different pet types and sizes, our new Bootique collection spans Halloween classics, like witches and pumpkins, to unexpected styles, like a kissing booth headpiece and a pickle costume, plus expanded home supplies, pet-pet parent matching apparel, accessories and more. Whether celebrating at home, on a budget, or going all out, we have something for everyone to create a truly memorable Halloween with their pets."

With more than 440 items total, including more than 150 products under $15 and deals such as buy two, get one free,* the Petco Bootique has everything pets and pet parents need to get in the spooky spirit:

Additionally, Petco will host a Halloween-themed live social commerce event on Oct. 3 at 5 p.m. PST on Petco's YouTube channel. Pet parents can tune in as the event's celebrity host and Petco partners highlight expert pet health and wellness tips, tricks and treats, with the help of adorable, adoptable pets, to have the best night ever this Halloween.

For more information about Petco's Bootique collection, visit petco.com/halloween. Pet parents can shop their way with Petco this Halloween, with options including buy online, pick-up in store, curbside pick-up and same-day delivery. New same-day delivery options allowing customers to choose from three delivery windows*** are currently available in most locations across the country and will be rolling out nationwide with four delivery windows next month.

*Offer valid on Bootique and Lamb Chop items from 9/6/22 through 9/26/22. Free item must be of equal or lesser value.

**Halloween grooming package available for $26 from 8/30/22 through 10/31/22 while supplies last.

***Exclusions apply. All products not eligible for same-day delivery.

