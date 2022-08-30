Revolutionary STEM Makerspace Designed to Enrich Young Minds Launches New Franchising Opportunity in United States

Teaching both classroom skills and lifelong lessons, Steamoji continues growth in Pacific North West

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steamoji – a STEM maker academy designed to enrich children's typical studies by introducing them to new technologies in fabrication, physical computing, engineering, digital arts, coding, and applied design – is excited to be reaching more families through their new franchising opportunity. The brand strives to provide students with the skills they'll need to succeed in our ever-evolving society, working to ensure they are exposed to subjects and skills that are becoming essential as we continue to see advancements in the tech space.

After Steamoji founder, Hank Horkoff, noticed the sheer lack of quality, long term STEM outlets for his school-aged children, he knew that he needed to make a change. Having spent most of his career working within the tech sphere, he knew the importance of having STEM-related skills and discussed his concern with other parents in his community. Together, they raised enough funding to get the ball rolling on a STEM education company. After recruiting a handful of experts in the field, and building out a talented team, Steamoji came to fruition in September of 2019.

"I had sent my kids to STEM camps in the past, but after picking them up at the end of the week, we were told 'See you next year!', there was no ongoing training," said Horkoff. "I couldn't wrap my head around the fact that there were so few outlets for my son to continue to explore the field, and I wanted to be able to give that opportunity to him."

The team has designed a unique course structure that allows kids to stay engaged in what they are learning, while also keeping their parents informed. Steamoji students, referred to as apprentices, have the ability to complete the 400-hour program over the course of 5 years, implementing gamification elements to the curriculum to encourage their continual learning. Additionally, parents receive a detailed progress map to monitor their child's development along with a mobile app filled with videos to watch after every session, avoiding the dreaded "I forgot" response after asking their child what they did each day.

"Parents and teachers everywhere should be working to get their kids involved in STEM," said Horkoff. "It is widely understood that as our society continues to advance, the need for workers with a STEM education will continue to grow. Sparking an interest in the field at a young age, and providing them with skills they will use for the rest of their lives, gives our apprentices an advantage that they will not find anywhere else. We truly believe that teaching these skills now will help them become more well-rounded in the future, regardless of the field they fall into."

Steamoji currently has 2 corporate locations open with another opening in the coming months, 1 franchise location open, and another 7 in development across the United States and Canada. The total investment to open a Steamoji franchise ranges from $210,500 to $488,000, with a $40,000 franchise fee included. For more information about Steamoji's franchising opportunities, please visit https://steamojifranchise.com/index.html

Founded in 2019 and franchising since 2021, Steamoji offers apprentices an enriching STEM maker academy designed to expand upon children's typical studies by introducing them to new concepts in fabrication, physical computing, engineering, digital arts, coding, and applied design. With over 400 hours of material designed to be completed over the course of 5 years, parents can rest assured that their kids will be challenged with new content to discover for years to come. The brand currently has 2 corporate locations open, 1 franchise open, and another 7 in development across the United States and Canada, and is gearing up to open another corporate location in Redmond, Washington before the end of the year. For more information, please visit https://www.steamoji.com/

