FOUR SEASONS RESORT MAUI LAUNCHES THE PERFECT "GETAWAY" FOR FALL TRAVELERS

Luxury resort's new Getaway experience connects guests to Hawaii's vibrant culture through an array of complimentary activities.

WAILEA, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the summer season coming to a close, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea welcomes fall travelers to relax and reset with the launch of a new Getaway experience, designed for guests of all kinds seeking meaningful ways to connect to the tropical destination and its extraordinary culture. Available from September 5 through November 19, 2022, the Getaway experience features a variety of complimentary activities from evening "star stories" and hands-on environmental experiences to poke pop-up parties and workshops led by some of the island's most notable artists.

"As children return to school and the Resort welcomes more adult travelers, we are excited to invite guests to an array of new experiential programming highlighting a variety of activities that immerse our guests in what makes both the Resort and the island so special," says General Manager Ben Shank. "Our incredible team has gone above and beyond to create exceptional experiences that will surely make memories for a lifetime."

The robust Getaway schedule is offered in addition to the Resort's full calendar of cultural and wellness activities, allowing travelers of all interests to personalize their escape to the luxury resort on Maui.

The Four Seasons Resort Maui complimentary Getaway experiences include:

Hawaiian Star Stories

Mondays | 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Talk story with Hawaiian navigator Kala Baybayan Tanaka as she recounts the history of Polynesian wayfinders who used the stars, wind, and currents to journey to the Hawaiian Islands.

Coral Reefs 101

Tuesdays | 9:00am ­– 10:00am

Learn about the delicate ocean ecosystem and how to restore and protect it through an onshore class and a hands-on snorkel experience led by the experts from Coral Reef Institute.

The Art of Botanical Block Printing

Wednesdays | 10:30am – 11:30am

Drawing inspiration from the island's natural beauty, design a botanical stamp and print stationery with fine art block artist Susanna Cromwell. The ancient techniques learned can be applied to everything from custom textiles, to product labels, and even art for the home.

Poke Pop-Up

Wednesdays | 4:30pm – 5:30pm

Sample different variations of one of Hawaii's most beloved dishes: poke. Paired with Maui Brewing Co.'s handcrafted beer, this not-to-be-missed pop-up featuring the Resort's talented culinary team is a guest favorite.

Sunrise Photo Walk

Sundays | 6:00am – 7:30am

Join award-winning fine art landscape photographer Scott Reither for an interactive 90-minute photo workshop along the picturesque Wailea Beach Path, in which he will teach the essential technical and creative aspects for capturing evocative photographs.

Morning Beach Yoga

Daily | 7:30am – 8:30am

Start the day on Wailea Beach with breathtaking views, soothing sounds of ocean waves, and a rejuvenating yoga practice led by the Resort's experienced yoga instructors.

To make reservations to experience a Four Seasons Resort Maui Getaway, email the Resort at reservations.mau@fourseasons.com or call (808) 874-8000.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Maui's legendary Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness and three of Hawaii's most acclaimed restaurants—Ferraro's Bar e Ristorante, Spago Maui, and DUO Steak and Seafood. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class outdoor adventures and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, cultural activities, a museum-quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only Serenity Pool with exclusive Missoni-designed cabanas, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/

Media Contact: Crissa Hiranaga, crissa.hiranaga@fourseasons.com

