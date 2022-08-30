DW Healthcare Partners Announces Sale of Med-Pharmex to Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP") a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced the closing of its sale of Med-Pharmex Holdings, Inc ("Med-Pharmex", or the "Company") to Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC ("Dechra"). Med-Pharmex is a leading, fully-integrated veterinary pharmaceutical manufacturer focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing animal health drugs.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Med-Pharmex over the years. Med-Pharmex represents DWHP's first investment in the animal health space, and since then, we have added three additional animal health investments to our portfolio." said Andrew Carragher Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "Dechra is the perfect buyer for Med-Pharmex, and we look forward to watching the Company continue to grow and scale under Dechra's ownership."

"Med-Pharmex has a rich history, built over nearly 40 years, of efficiently developing, manufacturing, and distributing animal health products that are valued by our customers. Our recent investments in people, processes, technologies, and facilities have strengthened our quality foundation enabling us to now support significant growth", said Paul Hays, Med-Pharmex's CEO. "I am so proud of our people and what they have accomplished in the last few years. Dechra's investment, capabilities, and vision for the business will build on this foundation and leverage the ability of our people and site to provide even more value to customers and stakeholders alike."

"The speed at which the Company improved operationally over the last couple of years was the highlight of our investment" said Eric Moore, Principal at DWHP. "What the Med-Pharmex team has accomplished is nothing short of remarkable. We would like to thank them for all of their hard work and dedication."

Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor to Med-Pharmex for the transaction.

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm manages over $1.3 billion in aggregate capital commitments and invests in leading healthcare companies with proven management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit: dwhp.com.

