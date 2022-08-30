The new styles mark the first 2100 semi-transparent resin series for the ever-growing G-SHOCK Women's line

DOVER, N.J., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. unveils the latest additions to its G-SHOCK Women's lineup with the GMAS2100SK, an extension of the popular Men's Skeleton series. Available in four colors, the Women's Skeleton x Metallic Dial collection seamlessly meshes function and fashion for the perfect everyday accessory.

CASIO G-SHOCK TO EXPAND SKELETON SERIES WITH NEW WOMEN’S COLLECTION (PRNewswire)

Building off the success of the Men's Skeleton series, G-SHOCK answered the question of when they would provide a similar silhouette for women and the time is now. The GMAS2100SK showcases unique metallic dials - two of which are slightly polarized to add texture and two are monotone to further highlight the metallic accents – that play off of each other to create an intricate and in-depth watch face. The glossy finish on the colored resin lends itself to iridescence, sheen, and high-fashion – all where G-SHOCK found inspiration. Boasting all of the expected G-SHOCK qualities, with the added fashion-focus, this timepiece is one that watch aficionados, fashion-lovers, and women everywhere will choose as their go-to style.

The new timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK's technology, including:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

3-Year Battery Life

Double LED Light (Super Illuminator)

5 Daily Alarms

1s, 24H, SPL Stopwatch

1s, 24H Timer

World Time (31TZ + UTC)

Hand Shift Feature

The GMAS2100SK will retail for $120 and will be available for purchase starting at the beginning of September at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.casio.com/us/. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, please visit gshock.casio.com/us.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com/us/

About Casio America , Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/.

