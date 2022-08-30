Award-Winning Actor and Writer Simu Liu to Join the Mainstage at Blackbaud's bbcon 2022 Virtual Conference

The Marvel Studios' Superhero and UNICEF Canada Ambassador Will Appear as a Special Guest at Blackbaud's Tech Conference for Good

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced that Simu Liu will join the mainstage at bbcon 2022 Virtual, the tech conference for good. Liu will participate in a keynote conversation at the conference, which is taking place Oct. 17–18 as a free, virtual event.

"Simu Liu is an inspiring actor and author. His captivating performances onscreen and voice for representation offscreen have catapulted him onto the global stage," said Catherine LaCour, chief marketing officer, Blackbaud. "We're excited for Simu to share his insight, encouragement and advice with our bbcon audience as they consider ways to carve their own paths as professionals and shape enduring organizations."

Simu Liu made his feature debut as the title hero in Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," which broke box office records on its release and became the second-highest grossing film of the pandemic era. Liu won the People's Choice Award for Action Movie Star of 2021 and was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie. In addition, Liu was named to Time Magazine's list of The 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

Liu is also well known for his role on the CBC/Netflix family sitcom "Kim's Convenience" and recently completed production on eOne's "Arthur the King" and "One True Loves." He is currently in production on Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" movie, starring alongside Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

As a writer, Liu has contributed to publications such as Variety, Character Magazine, USA Today and Macleans. His memoir "We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story," detailing his family's journey from Harbin, China, to Hollywood, California, was released worldwide in May.

In addition to his film, television and writing career, Liu is a UNICEF Canada Ambassador working to impact global change by shedding a light on children in need both in Canada and around the world.

Blackbaud recently announced that bestselling author and activist Glennon Doyle will also be joining the bbcon mainstage. The conference is designed to make social good organizations, their teams, and their missions stronger and more resilient. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn actionable strategies and gain insights into trends from leading experts; get a sneak peek of upcoming Blackbaud product innovation and enhancements; discover new ways to extend and enhance their tech investment with services and solutions from Blackbaud partners; learn from some of the world's leading voices on how diversity, empathy and authenticity can create stronger, more engaged leaders; and connect with like-minded professionals to build their network.

In conjunction with bbcon, the Blackbaud Product Update Briefings will be held virtually Oct. 19–20. Get more information about bbcon 2022 Virtual and register for free here.

