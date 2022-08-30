Atlanta Deferred Exchange Implements Exchange Manager Pro(SM), 1031 Exchange Software, and it is exceeding expectations

Exchange Manager ProSM, a patented 1031 exchange workflow SaaS offering, developed by Accruit Technologies automates the process for servicing 1031 exchange increasing efficiencies for Qualified Intermediaries.

DENVER, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Deferred Exchange (ADE), a Qualified Intermediary based out of Marietta, Georgia implemented Exchange Manager ProSM in January 2022. Having created over 700 exchanges year-to-date, they are already experiencing a 35% reduction in processing time.

Ron Raitz, Chief Executive Officer of ADE, and fellow member of the Federation of Exchange Accommodators (FEA), was looking for a more efficient way for their counselors to facilitate 1031 exchange services. His decision to implement Accruit Technologies' Exchange Manager ProSM was 3-fold: the solution had to improve the internal counselor experience, increase the ADE customer experience, and be a self-contained depository for all exchange information and documentation. "It has not only met but also exceeded our expectations. Choosing Exchange Manager ProSM has been a great decision," said Ron.

ADE finds the internal reporting system within Exchange Manager ProSM very easy to navigate, with all of the information they need to reconcile internal operations in one place. The automated workflow is helping them become more proactive and less reactive as they continue to see 1031 exchange volumes increase throughout 2022.

ADE's 1031 Exchange Counselor, Shaan Hawkins, said that Exchange Manager ProSM streamlines the process for servicing 1031 exchanges; the software is easy to navigate and when a unique need arises, the Exchange Manager ProSM technology team has been quick to respond and find the right resolution. "With Exchange Manager ProSM we replaced our client database, file storage, and electronic signature applications and it's positively impacting our bottom line, "says Shaan.

"We are fortunate to work with Ron and the Atlanta Deferred Exchange team. As one of our first, large-scale Qualified Intermediaries to implement Exchange Manager ProSM, ADE's feedback sparked additional features that we are proud to offer in our current out-of-the-box 1031 exchange software solution," stated Brent Abrahm, CEO of Accruit Technologies.

About Exchange Manager ProSM

Exchange Manager ProSM developed by Accruit Technologies LCC is a proprietary, online software application that makes administering 1031 exchanges safe, secure, and simple. Exchange Manager ProSM was designed to automate routine functions of Qualified Intermediaries including: online client onboarding, document creation and distribution, and automatic deadline reminders and notifications.

www.exchangemanagerpro.com

About Atlanta Deferred Exchange

Atlanta Deferred Exchange is a full-service 1031 expert helping real estate investors maximize the benefit of their exchange transactions Through years of experience, they offer clients and their allied professionals a complete toolbox of choices and strategic solutions. Their goal is to always exceed their client's expectations, both in innovation and service.

www.ade1031.com

