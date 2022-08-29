ANNOUNCING THE THIRD-ANNUAL MOBILE GROWTH AWARDS, PRESENTED BY BRANCH

Mobile Growth Awards recognizes leaders and evangelists who drive growth and innovation in the mobile space

PALO ALTO, Calif, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Branch , the leader in mobile linking and measurement, will host the company's annual Mobile Growth Awards for the third consecutive year. Nominations for the 2022 Mobile Growth Awards will be open until October 28, 2022 at mobilegrowth.org/awards .

Branch Metrics logo (PRNewsFoto/Branch) (PRNewswire)

With over 200 nominations, last year's Mobile Growth Awards drew much global interest. Judges narrowed the field to 50 finalists and eight winners were ultimately selected, including E*TRADE, Philips, BeautyBay, Globoplay, QVC, WayBetter, Bell Canada, and Showpo.

This year's judging panel features thought leaders from top mobile brands including Hyatt, Acorn, Zillow, JPMorgan Chase, and Coles Group. The awards are open to the Branch community, and the categories of the 2022 Mobile Growth Awards are as follows:

Best Overall Growth Campaign - For entries that created new and innovative channels, techniques, tactics, or strategies to increase mobile growth.

Best Retention Campaign - For entries that delivered the best retention on mobile.

Best App Adoption Campaign - For entries with a highly successful app adoption.

Best Influencer Campaign - For entries highlighting a highly successful influencer marketing campaign that drove app adoption and increased app engagement.

Best Organic Social Campaign - For entries that have a highly effective organic promotion strategy and social marketing campaigns that drive app acquisition, engagement, and retention.

Best QR Code Campaign - For entries transforming traditional offline marketing by delivering a world-class QR code experience.

Best Referral Campaign - For entries that increased app adoption and engagement through best-in-class referral campaigns.

Best Use of First-Party Data - For entries that used first-party data to successfully deliver a personalized, end-to-end customer experience.

Finalists will be announced by November 18, 2022, and winners will be announced by December 19, 2022.

For more information, visit mobilegrowth.org/awards . If you have questions regarding the entry process, reach out to the event organizers at mobilegrowthawards@branch.io .

About Branch

Branch provides the industry's leading mobile linking and measurement platforms, unifying user experience and attribution across devices and channels. Branch has been selected by over 100,000 apps since 2014, including Adobe, BuzzFeed, Yelp and many more, improving experiences for more than 3 billion monthly users across the globe.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Branch