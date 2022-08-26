Winsight Names Lisa Jennings Executive Editor of Restaurant Business

The longtime industry journalist will oversee coverage of independent restaurants and fast-casual chains.

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lisa Jennings, a longtime restaurant industry journalist, has joined Restaurant Business as the publication's Executive Editor.

Jennings will lead RB's coverage of independent restaurants, telling their stories and detailing the challenges and opportunities as they work their way out of the pandemic.

She will also cover fast-casual restaurants, notably companies such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Sweetgreen and other chains, as well as the generation of emerging concepts that are looking to disrupt the market with new menu styles and technologies.

Jennings will be based in Los Angeles.

"I used to compete against Lisa as a reporter years ago," said RB Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Maze. "I did not like competing against Lisa, because she beat me entirely too often. I'm thrilled to have her join us on the incredibly talented RB team."

Jennings comes to Restaurant Business from Nation's Restaurant News, where she spent the past 18 years. She covered restaurant chains along the west coast, such as Jack in the Box, Taco Bell, Starbucks and others.

Jennings also oversaw NRN's sister publication Restaurant Hospitality, guiding coverage of independent restaurants during the pandemic. Before NRN, she spent 11 years at The Commercial Appeal in Memphis. Previous steps included the Washington Business Journal and UPI.

Jennings started her career as an intern for legendary White House journalist Helen Thomas, who covered 10 presidential administrations for UPI.

"Lisa is a highly respected journalist who has a long track record of excellent work," said Abbey Lewis, VP of content strategy for Winsight Media, RB's parent company. "She will fit in nicely with the phenomenal and award-winning team at RB and we're thrilled to have her."

