New Laundromat Set to Change Perceptions

Greenville laundry is first Speed Queen Laundry franchise in South Carolina

RIPON, Wis., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, announces the first Speed Queen Laundromat franchise in South Carolina is set to open in Greenville. Grand opening week activities are slated for Sept. 7 through 14.

The Greenville store, located at 3505 West Blue Ridge Drive, offers 2,800 square feet of space, featuring touchscreen controls and washers with capacities ranging from 20 pounds up to giant 80-pound units to make quick work of even the largest of laundry days, along with 45-pound stack tumblers for quick, efficient drying.

"We are beyond excited to bring this amazing laundromat to the people of Greenville," said Dan Bowe, General Manager of North America Speed Queen Franchise Operations. "Our goal is to take the chore out of doing the laundry and deliver a customer experience like no other in the industry. Across the country, our Speed Queen Laundry franchises are changing peoples' perceptions of just what a laundromat can be," he added.

Owners of the cutting-edge laundromat are excited to open their doors to the neighborhood with a week of grand opening activities Sept. 7 through 14, including a food truck on Sept. 10. Customers will be treated to free wash cycles and food trucks. In addition, new customers who download and sign up for the Speed Queen app – which streamlines the experience with app payment, a rewards program, and access to special promotions – will receive $5 added to their account.

Fast, efficient washer-extractors and tumble dryers offer customers exceptional flexibility to tailor cycles, while getting them in and out in an hour, all in a clean, well-lit environment with vibrant colors. Families will appreciate the children's play area, complete with books and iPads to keep kids busy while parents focus on getting laundry cycles completed.

For more information about the Greenville location, click here. To learn more about Speed Queen Laundromat franchising, visit franchise.speedqueen.com.

About Speed Queen - Speed Queen provides coin laundry owners with a variety of innovative and reliable commercial washers, dryers, and laundromat equipment. As an industry leader, Speed Queen is dedicated to providing its market expertise to help grow the self-serve laundry industry. To accomplish this, the company offers Speed Queen Financial Services, which provides a continuum of stable, long-term capital solutions specifically for the laundry industry. The brand is an entity of Ripon, Wis.-based Alliance Laundry Systems LLC, a leading global manufacturer of commercial laundry products and provider of services for laundromats, multi-housing laundries and on-premises laundries. To learn more, visit www.SpeedQueenCommercial.com.

