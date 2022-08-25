GreenPower Delivers Three BEAST Electric School Buses to West Virginia and Appoints Dealer for the State

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the sale and delivery of three BEAST Type D all-electric school buses to the West Virginia Department of Education and the appointment of an independent dealer with locations across the state of West Virginia for GreenPower's BEAST Type D and Nano BEAST Type A all-electric school buses.

GreenPower’s All-Electric Type D BEAST and Type A Nano BEAST school buses (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to be working with Monica Matheny and her experienced bus team who are a full-service dealer covering the state of West Virginia," said Michael Perez, Vice President School Bus, Contracts and Grants for GreenPower. "The Matheny family has been selling and servicing commercial vehicles in West Virginia for more than 100 years. This relationship will help ensure that GreenPower school buses, manufactured in West Virginia, will be the school bus of choice across the state. It's a partnership that further provides for economic development in West Virginia and puts an emphasis on kids' health and well-being."

The dealer, headquartered in Parkersburg, West Virginia, will be the exclusive dealer for sales, parts and service for GreenPower school buses in the state of West Virginia and has initially agreed to purchase one BEAST and one Nano BEAST school bus from GreenPower for customers and demonstrations.

"I am pleased to learn of the new relationship between GreenPower and Monica Matheny and her team," said West Virginia Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael. "Having these electric vehicles manufactured in West Virginia and on the road transporting our most precious commodity, school kids, means a healthier school day, a stronger West Virginia economy and future job markets for these same children."

In addition to the buses to be purchased by the dealer, the West Virginia Department of Education has purchased and taken delivery of the three BEAST Type D school buses which will be used for the pilot project announced by Gov. Jim Justice in June. The pilot will commence in September as the school year begins. One Nano BEAST will also be purchased by the state later in the school year to expand the pilot to include a Type A all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emissions school bus.

GreenPower's BEAST is a 40-foot Type D school bus seating up to 90 passengers and the Nano BEAST is a 25-foot Type A school bus which is available with standard seating or with ADA. Both the BEAST and Nano BEAST have a class-leading range of up to 150 miles with a monocoque chassis design and built from the ground up to be battery-electric. The vehicles can charge up to 20 KW on a standard J1772 protocol or DC fast charge.

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

