Academy Sports + Outdoors Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago

KATY, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor conference:

2022 Goldman Sachs Annual Global Retailing Conference
Format: Fireside chat and small group meetings
Presentation: Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. ET
Participants: Ken Hicks, Chairman, President, and CEO, and Michael Mullican, EVP, CFO
The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days at https://investors.academy.com/.

About Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy is a leading full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer in the United States. Originally founded in 1938 as a family business in Texas, Academy has grown to 263 stores across 17 states. Academy's mission is to provide "Fun for All" and Academy fulfills this mission with a localized merchandising strategy and value proposition that strongly connects with a broad range of consumers. Academy's product assortment focuses on key categories of outdoor, apparel, sports & recreation and footwear through both leading national brands and a portfolio of private label brands. For more information, visit www.academy.com.

Academy Sports + Outdoors. (PRNewsFoto/ACADEMY SPORTS + OUTDOOR)
