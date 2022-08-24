SKF announces changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announces the appointment of Annika Ölme as CTO and Senior Vice President, Technology Development.

Annika joins SKF from SAAB Radar Solutions, where she is CTO and Head of Engineering. Annika has also been Managing Director of Arcam, a subsidiary of General Electric. Between 2002-2017, Annika held various positions within SKF.

Annika has a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Waikato University.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, says: "I'm happy to welcome Annika back to SKF and look forward to working with her as we continue to strengthen our technology development efforts for traditional and future applications around the rotating shaft."

Annika will join SKF on 15 October.

