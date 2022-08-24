Curbio Underscores Value of End-to-End Pre-Listing Home Improvement Solution in New Campaign

POTOMAC, Md., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading fix now, pay when you sell home improvement solution for real estate agents, brokerages, and their listing clients, has kicked off a new integrated marketing campaign aimed at emphasizing the turnkey nature of its service. The campaign, aptly titled "Kick it to Curbio", highlights the vast amount of work associated with pre-listing home improvement projects that Curbio takes on in its entirety, eliminating stress for agents and homeowners in the process.

"In today's housing market, pre-listing home updates are a necessity if you want to sell quickly and for top dollar. Unfortunately, pre-listing home improvement projects can be complicated for all parties involved—there are so many moving parts, from finding contractors, to ordering materials, to getting permits, and everything in-between," said Olivia Mariani, VP of Marketing at Curbio. "That's where Curbio comes in. We take care of everything related to the project, from start to finish, so agents and their clients don't have to worry about it. Any task related to pre-listing updates can be kicked over to Curbio."

"Curbio is the only completely turnkey pre-listing home improvement solution on the market today. We are the licensed and insured general contractor on all our projects, and we have a dedicated team of project managers who oversee all projects from start to finish. Plus, we don't have any project minimums or maximums. We truly take care of everything for the agents and homeowners we work with, regardless of project scope or size, and payment for our services is always deferred until the home sells. It's a win for everyone involved," added Mariani.

At the center of the campaign is a new promotion, providing all real estate agents who complete a project with Curbio with a $300 self-care credit for every project they complete.

"At Curbio, we believe that real estate professionals shouldn't spend their time managing and overseeing pre-listing home improvements. Instead, they can kick all updates to Curbio and kick the rest to the curb! We're excited to be offering this promotion to give real estate agents an incentive to treat themselves to some self-care with the time that they save by working with Curbio," said Amanda Pflieger, Director of Demand Generation at Curbio.

The limited-time promotion will be running through October 31, 2022. Visit go.curbio.com/kick-it-to-curbio to learn more.

About Curbio

Curbio was founded in 2017 to transform the multi-billion-dollar home improvement industry and has quickly become the nation's leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution. The company partners exclusively with real estate agents and their clients to get any home ready for the market, allowing it to sell faster and for top dollar. Using technology to power their service, Curbio completes pre-listing home improvement projects of any size quickly and without hassle, from start to finish, with zero payment due until the home sells. Curbio is trusted by thousands of realtors and brokerages nationwide, and has been continuously recognized for its exemplary solution, receiving nods in HousingWire, Qualified Remodeler and Comparably, to name a few.

