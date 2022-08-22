RUE21 TAPS BILLBOARD RAP ARTIST TRIPPIE REDD AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR FOR EXCLUSIVE CAPSULE COLLECTION

The Trippie Redd x rue21 limited capsule collection features items creatively designed by the artist exclusively at rue21

WARRENDALE, Pa., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- rue21 , a leading American specialty retailer, announced today its Trippie Redd x rue21 collection designed by Billboard Top 100 artist Trippie Redd . This collection marks the retailer's first-ever partnership with the 23-year-old, making him the first-ever rapper to creatively direct a collection for rue21.

Releasing online at www.rue21.com today and in-stores nationwide on August 24, the collection features 34 items designed by Redd, including screen tees, activewear sets, varsity jackets, joggers, and more in sizes XS-4X. Available in girls, guys, and plus, prices range from $24.99 - $69.99. As guest Creative Director, not only did Trippie help design the items, but he also modeled in the brand's photoshoot. In addition to the curated capsule collection, customers will also have the chance to enter an SMS giveaway by texting TRIPPIE to 30628 for an opportunity to win an exclusive autographed skateboard from the artist until September 29.

"Trippie Redd is such a standout talent with massive reach and appeal, whose unapologetic message of individuality resonates with rue21's core values and our Gen Z audience," said Michael Cingolani, Chief Merchandising Officer. "We're very excited to offer our customers an exclusive, curated collection that supports their expression of self, while adding affordable on-trend items to their wardrobe.

Trippie Redd, rapper, singer, and songwriter whose music videos have reached over 37M+ views on YouTube, rose to stardom following his debut album Life's A Trip, debuting at number four on the 2018 Billboard 200 chart . He's known for blending elements of hip hop with the energy of punk and stadium rock in his style and music.

"It's been great working with rue21 on this collection as their first-ever guest Creative Director," said Redd. "I had a great time learning and creating with their team. The pieces we made are affordable and really reflect my personal style. Graphic tees, hoodies, jerseys, and jackets…all pieces you can wear anywhere. I can't wait to see the world wearing the collection."

rue21 is dedicated to building an inclusive brand – offering affordable fashion accessible to all – with 40% of their Gen Z audience from multicultural backgrounds. The brand is fun and positive, with an edge to be on-trend.

About rue21

rue21 is a fashion destination that promises to give customers quality styles at accessible prices. They offer the largest selection of products, sizes, and trends that fit every personality and budget. Headquartered just north of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in Warrendale, they currently operate over 650 US stores in 45 states and online at www.rue21.com .

