MRSI receives Laser Focus World Silver Award for MRSI-H-HPLD Die Bonder

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group), a leading manufacturer of fully automated, high-precision, high-speed die bonding, and epoxy dispensing systems has been recognized as a 2022 Silver Honoree for the Laser Focus World Innovators Award in the Manufacturing Equipment for Photonic Components category.

The MRSI-H-HPLD die bonder was recognized as among the best by the 2022 Laser Focus World Innovators Award. Laser Focus World's Innovators Awards program celebrates the disparate and innovative technologies, products, and systems found in the photonics market. Submissions were judged on originality; innovation; their impact on designers, systems integrators or users; whether they fulfilled a new market need; leveraged a novel technology and/or increased productivity.

The system provides proven superior flexibility for true multi-die, multi-process, multi-product high volume high mix production. These high-speed products deliver industry-leading speed without sacrificing flexibility, precision or reliability. MRSI-H-HPLD is equipped with the MRSI patented fast tool changer, fast heating and cooling eutectic stages and multi-process parallel processing capability to maximize productivity, while maintaining maximum flexibility.

From a customer's perspective the MRSI-H-HPLD addresses the manufacturing challenges faced by the high growth, high-power semiconductor laser diode (HPLD) market, delivering the best return on investment in the industry for optoelectronic and high power laser device manufacturers.

Dr. Irving Wang, Director of Product Marketing, MRSI Systems, said, "We are honored to receive the Laser Focus World's Annual Innovators Award again, which signifies that MRSI's innovation capabilities continue to be recognized by industry experts. The trust placed upon us by customers and industry experts continues to inspire us to deliver cutting edge innovations for the optoelectronics industry."

About Laser Focus World

Published since 1965, Laser Focus World has become the most trusted global resource for engineers, researchers, scientists, and technical professionals by providing comprehensive coverage of photonics technologies, applications, and markets. Laser Focus World reports on and analyzes the latest developments and significant trends in both the technology and business of photonics worldwide — and offers greater technical depth than any other publication in the field

About MRSI Systems

MRSI Systems (Mycronic Group) is the leading manufacturer of fully automated, high-speed, high-precision and flexible eutectic and epoxy die bonding systems. We offer solutions for research and development, low-to-medium volume production, and high-volume manufacturing of photonic devices such as lasers, detectors, modulators, AOCs, WDM/EML TO-Cans, Optical transceivers, LiDAR, VR/AR, sensors, and optical imaging products. With 30+ years of industry experience and our worldwide local technical support team, we provide the most effective systems and assembly solutions for all packaging levels including chip-on-wafer (CoW), chip-on-carrier (CoC), PCB, and gold-box packaging. For more information visit www.mrsisystems.com

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, the United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

