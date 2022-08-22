Milliman awards 20 Opportunity Scholarships in program's sixth year

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, is pleased to announce the recipients of this year's Opportunity Scholarship program.

The program was created to assist students from racial and ethnic groups that are underrepresented in the fields of actuarial science, data science, computer science, economics, programming, mathematics, statistics, data analytics, or finance.

This year, Opportunity Scholarship recipients include 20 students from colleges and universities across the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to pursue a career in actuarial science or related fields. Since 2017, its inaugural year, Milliman has awarded 105 scholarships as part of the program.

"The Milliman Opportunity Scholarship helps students progress academically and meet their career goals," said Milliman CEO Dermot Corry. "Recipients will also have the opportunity to build experience and professional connections through our Scholar Internship Program, which started last year. The internship program matches scholarship recipients with Milliman offices that have committed to hiring interns. Every year we have the opportunity to recognize an incredibly talented group of students, and we are honored to make this investment in their education and their future."

2022 Opportunity Scholarship recipients:

Maya Beckley, Computer Science, Penn State University Park

Angel Alessandro Caoile, Computer Science, Arizona State University

Cecilia Chavez, Computer Science, Columbia University

Lily Chen, Computer Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Marisa Duran, Computer Science, University of California, Los Angeles

Chengetanayi Dyirakumunda, Actuarial Science, University of Essex, United Kingdom

Alexander Fonseca, Computer Science, North Carolina State University

Nicholas Fonseca, Economics, North Carolina State University

Aaron Garza, Computer Science, University of Nevada, Reno

Herman Gonzalez, Computer Science, University of Florida

Manuel Gozzi, Computer Science, California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo

Susan Kelley, Mathematics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Kamogelo Matolo, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town

Sibonakaliso Mkandla, Actuarial Science, University of Cape Town

Bryce Montgomery, Computer Science, University of California, Santa Cruz

Genius Mukuka, Economics, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom

Oludemilade Olatilo, Economics, University of Pennsylvania

Nia Phipps, Economics, Spelman College, Atlanta, Georgia

Austin Polk, Computer Science, University of Texas at Dallas

Pedro Tula, Finance, The Ohio State University, Columbus

Twelve of this year's recipients also received Opportunity Scholarships last year. Repeat recipients are Maya Beckley, Angel Alessandro Caoile, Marisa Duran, Chengetanayi Dyirakumunda, Nicholas Fonseca, Herman Gonzalez, Kamogelo Matolo, Sibonakaliso Mkandla, Genius Mukuka, Nia Phipps, Austin Polk, and Pedro Tula.

About Milliman

Milliman is among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

