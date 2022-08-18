Trylle SkinHealth Inc., Announces Appointment of James Kone Jr. as Board Member and Chief Industry Advisor

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trylle SkinHealth. (www.trylleinc.com) —a specialty aesthetics and skin health company dedicated to developing and marketing novel, innovative, and clinically tested physician-dispensed skin care products with proprietary EPP Technology™ to elevate, protect, and perpetuate healthy skin for life—has announced the appointment of James Kone Jr. to the position of Board Member and Chief Industry Advisor effective August 14, 2022.

Trylle SkinHealth, Inc. Adds Key Indistry Advisor and Board Member

Mr. Kone Jr. has an excellent history of achievement in launching companies and leading brands to success in medical aesthetics, wound care, pharmaceuticals, and devices. James most recently served as President of North America for Stratpharma Inc. a division of Stratpharm AG Switzerland, where he built business units in medical aesthetics, oncology, women's health, and wound care. He was the Executive Vice President for Glowbiotics skincare. At Globiotics, James took the brand from a start-up in the US physician dispense channel to a global phenomenon. Mr. Kone Jr. also served as the Senior National Sales Direct at SkinMedica, restructuring the aesthetic field sales team, and leading it to record sales and profitability. Prior to that Mr. Kone held senior leadership positions at Ferring Pharmaceuticals, and Forest Labs.

"We are thrilled to have James Kone Jr. join as a board member and chief industry advisor, to help steer our launch and commercialization activities as we prepare to scale", said Frank Zeigler, CEO of Trylle SkinHealth. "James' comprehensive experience leading operations, turnarounds, start-ups, and scaling in the medical aesthetics channel, is exactly what Trylle needs as we prepare to disrupt the physician dispensed market."

"I am excited to advise and guide the Trylle organization as the company ramps up to disrupt the physician dispensed market with its proprietary technology," stated Mr. Kone Jr. "Advancements in science, manufacturing, and reductions in production costs, make it possible to create innovative products that are highly differentiated, last longer, and will outperform current medical-grade brands."

Trylle SkinHealth, Inc., is a specialty aesthetics and skin health company developing innovative products using skin cells that produce natural collagens and growth factors as a platform for making medical-grade aesthetic products.

