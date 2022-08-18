Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club Embraces TOCA Football Technology to Develop the Next Generation of Players

Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club to train at TOCA Denver

COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TOCA Football , Inc. (TOCA), the world's first technology-enabled soccer experience company, announced today a player development partnership with the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club (CRYSC) in the Central Region. TOCA was founded by two-time U.S. World Cup soccer player Eddie Lewis and recently welcomed global superstar Harry Kane as a key investor.

TOCA's proprietary technology features high volume repetition focusing on movement, technical, and decision making abilities. Through this partnership, TOCA will serve over 150 male and female youth players every week.

"We are thrilled to be combining TOCA's proprietary technology with the prestige of the Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club," said Eddie Lewis. "As a former World Cup player, I've seen how important technical and decision-making abilities are to a player's growth. Combined with the Colorado Rapid's Youth Soccer Club's outstanding player development, TOCA's technology will become an integral part of how young players level up and perform."

"We are excited to be partnering with TOCA to usher in the new era of technology-enabled training and continuing to raise the level of development initiatives for our athletes," said Sebastian Giraldo, Ph.D. , Colorado Rapids Youth Soccer Club's Central Technical Director. "TOCA's proprietary soccer training technologies are game-changing for player development and we look forward to the impact on Club organization."

TOCA's Board is led by Erik Anderson, former Executive Chairman and CEO of Topgolf; Soccer Hall of Famer Abby Wambach; TOCA Founder and former U.S. Men's National Team player Eddie Lewis; and former NFL marketing executive Julie Haddon. TOCA is the largest operator of indoor soccer centers in North America and has plans to be in every major city in the U.S. in the coming years.

ABOUT TOCA FOOTBALL, INC

TOCA Football, Inc. is a technology-enabled soccer and entertainment experience company, founded in 2016 by two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and EPL midfielder Eddie Lewis. TOCA has two main brands in its portfolio. TOCA Soccer operates 21 training centers across North America, using proprietary technology to transform the soccer experience and build communities that inspire everybody to play. TOCA Social is the world's first entertainment and dining experience built around immersive soccer-based games, with venues at The O2 London and opening venues in Dallas and Birmingham, UK in 2023.

ABOUT COLORADO RAPIDS YOUTH SOCCER CLUB (CRYSC)

CRYSC serves approximately 13,000 youth players ages three through 19, beginner to elite, in year-round leagues, camps, and tournaments across the Front Range of Colorado. As a recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, CRYSC has been named a top 15 youth soccer club in the U.S. by Soccerwire, the top youth soccer club in Colorado by Colorado Parent Magazine, as well as a Project Play Champion by The Aspen Institute. CRYSC's mission is to provide an environment where young soccer players from diverse backgrounds are guided and inspired to reach their full potential, both on and off the field. For more information on CRYSC, visit www.rapidsyouthsoccer.org/ or contact us at info@rapidsyouthsoccer.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jack Buttacavoli

jack@relativity.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE TOCA Football, Inc.