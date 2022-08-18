Clinovo taps Life Sciences executive Nandish Poluru as its next Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinovo, a technology focused Clinical services provider that accelerates Clinical Development for Life Sciences industry appoints Nandish Poluru as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

As an executive at the intersection of Lifesciences, Operations and Technology, Nandish has over two decades of experience in successfully accelerating Research and Development efforts for multiple companies across the Lifesciences industry. He brings expertise across the pharmaceutical value chain including Clinical Development and Operations, Clinical Data Management, Biostatistics and programming, Pharmacovigilance, Regulatory operations and Technology.

Most recently, Nandish was the Vice President of Clinical Innovation at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) where he led efforts to accelerate Clinical Research globally with a focus on Digital Health, Patient Centricity, and Speed to Market. During his tenure at BMS, he also served in various roles to modernize Clinical Development through process and digital solutions. Prior to BMS, Nandish was Executive Director at Allergan (an Abbvie company) and worked at Forest Laboratories in various roles. He also worked in Silicon Valley at the start of his career.

"It is with great excitement and immense pleasure that I welcome Nandish to Clinovo" said Vamsi Maddipatla, President and Chairman at Clinovo. "Nandish is a visionary and innovative leader who brings demonstrated experience and skills along with exceptional leadership abilities. He is uniquely positioned to lead us in our next phase of growth and establish Clinovo as a global leader in the Clinical solutions market".

"I am very excited to join and work with the talented team at Clinovo" said Nandish. "I am thrilled to build on the strong foundations already established and lead the company to further scale the capabilities. I strongly believe that Clinovo is well positioned to create value for our customers by accelerating Clinical trials globally and bring new medicines to market faster."

Nandish has an MBA from Yale school of Management with a focus on Healthcare Management. He also has a Master's in information systems from Cleveland State University and a Bachelor`s in Electrical Engineering from Sri Venkateswara University, India.

About Clinovo



Clinovo works with life sciences customers across the globe to accelerate clinical development and bring new medicines to market faster. Together with their customers, they focus on speed to submissions, decrease clinical development cycle times and lower development costs.

View original content:

SOURCE Clinovo