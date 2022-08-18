Blue Water Takes Over Management of Rising River RV Resort & River House

This marks the second Oregon property under Blue Water Management

OCEAN CITY, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean City, Maryland-based outdoor hospitality specialist Blue Water continues its rapid expansion by taking over management of Rising River RV Resort & River House in Roseburg, Oregon, in new partnership with Torres Capital.

This picturesque waterfront property in Oregon’s countryside is ideally situated on 1,100 feet of South Umpqua River frontage. (PRNewswire)

This picturesque waterfront property in Oregon's countryside is ideally situated on 1,100 feet of South Umpqua River frontage. At Rising River RV Resort & River House, guests can enjoy riverfront recreation including fishing, kayaking, tubing, and swimming. With world-class wineries close by, hiking and beautiful scenic waterfalls, Crater Lake, the Oregon Coast, several casinos, and the Wildlife Safari, this resort has something for everyone.

"Rising River RV Resort & River House is a property rich in natural beauty that offers unlimited family experiences and activities to enjoy," said Todd Burbage, CEO of Blue Water. "We look forward to offering our guests even more exciting destinations as we expand, keeping our roots and our commitment to the guest experience at the forefront of everything we do."

The pet-friendly property features 91 sites, with over half available for monthly or extended stays. RV sites are full hook-up and come with free Wi-Fi and cable television. Resort amenities include a state-of-the-art laundry facility, recreation room, enclosed area for pets, and a well-outfitted general store. The large Sequoia trees at Rising River RV Resort create shade and beautiful views at every site.

In addition to RV Sites, Rising River also offers The River House. This three-bedroom, one full-bath home boasts a big country kitchen with a large comfortable living room and dining area. The house sleeps up to eight guests and has four designated parking spaces. Guests of The River House have access to an on-site professional team to meet their needs seven days a week.

All staff on board at the time of the transition have been retained. Returning guests can count on friendly and familiar faces continuing to provide great customer service. Military and First Responders can enjoy 10% off the daily rate by showing their card at check-in, as a thank you for their service.

Rising River RV Resort & River House is conveniently located close to Interstate 5, for easy access on and off the highway. Guests can enjoy a short day's trip to the Oregon Coast, to Crater Lake, up to Washington, or down to California.

Rising River RV Resort & River House is open year-round. Photos of the property can be viewed here. For more information on Rising River RV Resort & River House, please visit https://www.risingriverrv.com/ and follow the property on Facebook and Instagram.

About Blue Water:

Founded in 2002, Blue Water specializes in investing, developing, and managing RV resorts, campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. Blue Water's integrated approach to marketing, revenue management, and operations has quickly established itself as a hospitality industry leader. With dozens of resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, and new additions out west in Texas, Montana, and Oregon, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. To learn more, visit BWDC.com. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-water-development-corp/ | Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlueWaterDev/

About Torres Capital:

Torres Capital acquires, develops, and manages manufactured home communities, RV resorts and short-term rental properties. We focus on both high-income generation and long-term value creation. Christian & Brooke Torres, founders and CEO, created Torres Capital to provide 1 million people an active lifestyle experience. The Torres family has been investing in real estate for over 16 years in Washington, Oregon, Florida and expanding.

Blue Water specializes in developing and managing campgrounds, hotels, and attractions. With two dozen resort-area properties in East Coast states from Maine to Florida, the Blue Water family is committed to creating elite assets, delivering exceptional guest experiences, and enhancing the communities we serve. (PRNewsfoto/Blue Water Development) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Water Development