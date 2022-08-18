Aston Carter Executives Speak at 2022 National Black Men in Leadership Summit

Donnell Campbell, Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Receives Business Leader Award

HANOVER, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aston Carter, a leading staffing and consulting firm with a focus on financial and professional services, announced today that two executives will be participating in the second annual National Black Men in Leadership Summit. The Michigan Diversity Council (MIDC), in partnership with the National Diversity Council (NDC), is hosting the event, which will focus on "Resilient Leadership: Connection, Community and Contribution."

Aston Carter President, Stuart Ferguson, and Head of Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I), Donnell Campbell, have been selected to speak on a panel: Anti-Racism, Allyship, and Authenticity: Building Transformational Organizations at the National Black Men in Leadership Summit. The central goals of the summit are to advance the knowledge of corporate leaders so that they can inspire respect and understanding by educating them on the many facets of diversity, creating an open dialogue that supports diversity and inclusion practices in the workplace, and promoting outreach efforts to youth affiliated with the program.

During the National Black Men in Leadership Summit Awards, Campbell will be recognized with the 2022 Business Leader Award. The award highlights individuals who have achieved success in their careers, while paving the way for Black men to advance in the corporate and education arena.

"Donnell's passion for creating and promoting a culture of inclusion is unparalleled," said Ferguson. "We are so proud of his outstanding leadership and that he is being recognized by the MIDC and NDC for his commitment."

To learn more about the National Black Men in Leadership Summit, visit here. For more information about Aston Carter's talent solutions and services, please visit AstonCarter.com.

About Aston Carter

Established in 1997, Aston Carter is a leading staffing and consulting firm, providing high-caliber talent and premium services to more than 7,000 companies across North America. Spanning four continents and more than 200 offices, Aston Carter extends its clients' capabilities by seeking solvers and delivering solutions to address today's workforce challenges. For organizations looking for innovative solutions shaped by critical-thinking professionals, visit AstonCarter.com.

Aston Carter is a company within Allegis Group, a global leader in talent solutions.

About the National Diversity Council

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and inclusion. For more information about the National Diversity Council, please visit www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org.

