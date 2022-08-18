15 Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Family Lawyers Earn Best Lawyers Recognition

Attorneys John Kappel, Jacob Jeffries, Christopher Lambert receive Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch honors

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law Firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson (ONDA) is honored to announce that 15 attorneys have been selected to the Best Lawyers in America 2023 edition. The legal guide is one of the oldest and most-respected peer review catalogs in the nation.

The 2023 guide includes partners Richard Orsinger, Keith Nelson, Scott Downing, Jeff Anderson and Brad M. LaMorgese for representation of clients in Family Law, with Mr. Anderson earning additional honors for his work in Family Law Arbitration and Mr. LaMorgese for his Appellate practice.

Firm partners William M. Reppeto III, Amber Liddell Alwais, Paula A. Bennett, David Housel, Paul Hewett, Holly Baird and R. Porter Corrigan earned Best Lawyers recognition for their representation of clients in Family Law, with Ms. Bennett also selected for her Family Law Mediation practice.

Partner John Kappel and attorneys Jacob Jeffries and Christopher Lambert received recognition in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch for their knowledge and expertise in Family Law matters. Attorneys with five to nine years in practice who exemplify outstanding professional excellence receive this designation.

The selection of Best Lawyers honorees is conducted using an intensive process based on peer nominations and feedback from attorneys in the same practice areas and geographic regions. Find the complete list of the 2023 Best Lawyers and Ones to Watch honorees here: https://www.bestlawyers.com.

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for almost 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

