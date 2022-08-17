TKO Miller Advises GLK Foods, LLC on the Divestiture of its Sauerkraut Division

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TKO Miller is pleased to announce that GLK Foods, LLC (GLK), a world-leading producer of premium food products including sauerkraut and Oh Snap! pickled vegetable products, has divested its Sauerkraut Division to Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH).

About GLK Foods

GLK Foods is headquartered in Appleton, WI and has been a family-owned operation for four generations since 1900. GLK's Sauerkraut Division is the largest producer of sauerkraut in the world, serving grocery, foodservice, and industrial co-pack markets. The Sauerkraut Division produces in-house brands such as Cortland Valley, Flanagan, Silver Floss, and Saverne, and co-packages the majority of all North American sauerkraut brands including privately labeled and other industrial co-packaged brands. In addition to its market-leading sauerkraut business, GLK Foods also produces and markets the popular Oh Snap! line of pickled vegetables. This business will be retained by GLK Foods.

About FFH

FFH is a food company dedicated to bringing together high-quality fermented food brands to reach a broader group of consumers and introduce them to the benefits of fermented foods. Founded in 2021 by Oliver Joost and Marcelo Marim, FFH seeks to leverage its partners' deep industry expertise to accelerate the growth of its portfolio, as well as the fermented foods category. For more information, visit fermentedfoodholdings.com.

About TKO Miller

TKO Miller, LLC is an independent, advisory-focused, middle-market investment bank. With over 130 years of collective transaction experience, TKO Miller provides merger and acquisition and financial advisory services for privately held and private equity-owned businesses nationwide, with a special focus on family- and founder-held businesses.

TKO Miller aims to bring value to clients by combining outstanding people with a results-oriented, flexible approach to transactions. Our services include company sales, recapitalizations, asset divestitures, and management buyouts. TKO Miller has a generalist focus but has served clients in a wide range of industries, including manufacturing, business services, consumer products, and industrial products and services. For more information, visit our website www.tkomiller.com

