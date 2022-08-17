Mesirow Appoints Four New Internal Directors to Firm's Board of Directors

Erik Barefield , Robert DeBolt , Jesse Keig and Ketan Shah appointed to the Mesirow Board

New Directors bring diverse perspectives and wide-ranging skills from across Mesirow's differentiated capabilities and corporate services teams

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced the appointment of four new internal Directors to the firm's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Comprising a diverse group of business and industry executives, the Mesirow Board shapes all facets of Mesirow's corporate policy and strategy.

We are pleased to welcome Erik, Bob, Jesse, and Ketan to the Board -- Natalie A. Brown

Joining the Mesirow Board effective immediately are:

Erik Barefield, Senior Managing Director, Head of Traditional Investment Management. Erik is responsible for providing strategic oversight and leadership on all aspects of the traditional investment management platform including competitive positioning, product development, distribution, and collaboration both within and between the businesses. Erik serves as the Chair of the Investment Committee and is a member of the Executive Committee for Metropolitan Family Services. He is also on the Executive Committee of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and sits on the board of DePaul College Prep.

Robert M. DeBolt, Chief Investment Officer, Private Equity. Bob leads the investment due diligence team, is a member of the Private Equity Investment Committee and is involved in all aspects of the private equity investment process. Bob participates on the limited partner advisory committees for a number of buyout and venture capital partnerships. Prior to joining Mesirow in 2004, Bob was a Principal with Adams Street Partners, where he was involved in all aspects of the private equity investment process. He is also a member of the Illinois Venture Capital Association.

Jesse Keig, Chief Financial Officer. Jesse leads Mesirow accounting operations, business accounting, financial reporting and tax, and financial planning and analysis. Prior to becoming CFO, Jesse was the firm's Financial Controller, responsible for the firm's annual financial statements and tax strategy. Jesse has 18 years of experience in accounting and finance. Jesse serves on the board for the Chicago Fire Department Foundation.

Ketan Shah, General Counsel. Ketan joined Mesirow in November 2012 and was named General Counsel of Mesirow in August 2021. Ketan leads Mesirow's legal team and is responsible for overseeing Mesirow's worldwide legal affairs, including corporate and regulatory matters, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, and other general legal matters. He is also a member of the Investment Banking New Engagement Committee. Prior to assuming the role of General Counsel, Ketan served as Associate General Counsel and Deputy General Counsel.

"These new Directors enhance our Board through diverse perspective, varied professional experiences and distinct areas of specialization," said Richard S. Price, Mesirow Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board. "I look forward to the contributions they will make as we begin the firm's 85th year and continue to invest in our clients, our communities, and our workplace culture."

"We are pleased to welcome Erik, Bob, Jesse, and Ketan to the Board and congratulate each on achieving this hallmark," said Natalie A. Brown, CEO of Mesirow. "I am confident that each of these individuals will bring their unique skills and voice to the Board, helping Mesirow continue to deliver value and differentiation to the marketplace as we act as a force for social good."

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets and Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

