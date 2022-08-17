Carrum Health Selected as Trusted Partner by Accolade to Help Employers Achieve Immediate and Tangible Cost Savings

Carrum's Value-Based Centers of Excellence Solution Now Easily Accessible to Accolade Clients for More Affordable, Appropriate Surgical Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrum Health , the first digital health company connecting employers and employees to Centers of Excellence (COEs) through a technology-powered platform focused on delivering value-based care, today announced a partnership with Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) to deliver a fully integrated healthcare experience with proven cost savings and improved care outcomes. Accolade clients can now easily activate Carrum's value-based COE program through their existing contract and quickly offer their employees access to personalized guidance and treatment from best-in-class providers that have been rigorously evaluated and selected using industry-leading quality algorithms .

"When faced with a major medical event like surgery, cancer, or childbirth, patients are often overwhelmed by the healthcare system, and worst of all the financial stress and uncertainty of medical bills. Carrum Health gives patients peace of mind by assuring the most appropriate and highest quality care for zero or minimal out of pocket costs," said Brent Nicholson, co-founder and chief partner officer for Carrum Health. "Our partnership with Accolade further substantiates that there is a better way to pay for and deliver healthcare, especially now as employers look to reduce healthcare costs while delivering improved outcomes and experiences for their employees."

Carrum Health is the only COE provider to offer a patient-facing app to guide members through their entire COE experience and also launched the industry's first bundled cancer care for employers, in partnership with the nation's leading cancer institutions like Memorial Sloan Kettering and City of Hope. The platform supports members in need of musculoskeletal, bariatric, oncology, cardiac and maternity care through a value-based bundled payment solution. Accolade clients can also access CarrumComplete™ , the only single stop for surgical care, which matches employer populations with the highest quality surgeons from both the Carrum Health COE Network and options within the employer's health plan to eliminate the need for travel.

"We're excited to welcome Carrum Health to our Trusted Partner Ecosystem. Carrum has a proven track record of delivering strong clinical outcomes as well as cost savings to both members and employers," said Kristen Weeks, vice president of strategy and corporate development at Accolade. "This partnership reflects an ongoing commitment to our mission – by making another well vetted, high-quality solution easily available to our customers and facilitating easy access to the service through our Trusted Partner Ecosystem program, we're ultimately doing even more to help our members make the best decisions for their health and well-being."

Carrum Health is the only COE program with independent, peer-reviewed validation of cost savings. According to a study by the RAND Corporation published in Health Affairs, Carrum Health reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and saves employers up to 45% per episode of care.

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven, and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com .

About Carrum Health

Carrum Health offers the first value-based complete surgical care platform that combines the benefits of a bundled payments Centers of Excellence (COE) with surgical guidance and coordination to deliver the highest quality, most appropriate care. By connecting self-insured employers with the top 10% of doctors and facilities across the nation, Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care, all validated by peer-reviewed publications. Carrum's award-winning technology gives members access to a mobile app and Care Specialist that guides them through the surgery process, and a seamless platform integration to make COE adoption plug-and-play for employers. Backed by Tiger Global, Carrum was named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 and named one of the best places to work in 2022 by Built In. The company, founded in 2014, is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit carrumhealth.com .

