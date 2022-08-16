TransPerfect Announces Opening of New Facility in Delhi, India

Industry Leader Expands Document Review Capacity and Language Service Capabilities

NEW YORK and NEW DELHI, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a new office in Noida, India, part of the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

TransPerfect is the world's largest privately held provider of language and technology solutions. (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewsFoto/TransPerfect) (PRNewswire)

The latest addition to TransPerfect's global network of locations and the company's third office in India, TransPerfect Delhi serves as a regional hub and document review center for the company's TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) division. TLS is a world leader in supporting law firms and corporate legal departments in e-discovery, digital forensics, information security, data privacy, managed document review, and legal staffing.

TransPerfect Delhi joins existing operations in Pune and Chennai and will initially house up to 75 team members led by legal industry veteran Ritesh Miglani. Miglani is an attorney and e-discovery expert with experience managing projects arising out of internal investigations, commercial litigations, and actions initiated by the SEC, FINRA, CFTC, and other regulatory bodies. The team will support clients across a wide range of legal matters, including securitization, financial fraud, healthcare patents, benchmarking, breach of contract litigation, class actions, and more.

Miglani commented, "I am proud to join a team that is focused on providing high quality local service in Delhi. TransPerfect is a market leader and has demonstrated a long-term commitment to its clients and employees in India."

To support the rising demand in the region, TransPerfect Delhi is hiring for roles in document review, technology, project management, and sales. Openings can be found at www.transperfect.com/careers.

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe stated, "We have seen incredible growth from our offices in Pune and Chennai and now have nearly 600 team members based in India. This new facility in Delhi underscores our commitment to continuing our growth in the region to better serve our clients."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in over 100 cities across six continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

