SEQSTER OS Now Available in AWS Marketplace

AWS customers can Power their Digital Front Door for Patients & Researchers

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEQSTER PDM, Inc. ("SEQSTER"), the leading patient-centric healthcare technology company, today announced it has released SeqsterOS the company's Operating System for patient registries and clinical studies, in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses on Amazon Web Services (AWS). SEQSTER OS powers the digital front door for life science enterprises to seamlessly integrate patient-consented real world data (RWD), including electronic health records (EHR), DNA/genomics, remote patient monitoring data, and patient engagement for their clinical studies.

All Amazon AWS customers can now benefit from SEQSTER's Digital Front Door. (PRNewswire)

SEQSTER OS automates real-time RWD collection while providing the participant journey through the digital front door. This leads to better study participant engagement and retention, while connecting to longitudinal health information to effectively conduct real world evidence (RWE), long-term observational studies and health economics & outcomes research (HEOR).

SEQSTER's HIPAA and FDA 21 CFR Part 11-compliant OS provides an end-to-end solution for pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CROs) by serving as a bridge between clinical trial recruitment and the delivery of RWE.

SEQSTER OS is built with multi-region high availability/disaster recovery (HA/DR) redundancy that powers all the tools you need to manage your study participants and their data from one product.

Patient enrollment

eConsent and eCOA

ePRO questionnaires

Remote patient monitoring from supported devices

Rapid data retrieval from over 150,000 nationwide providers

Research portal with dashboard to track patient workflow and view IRB-filtered de-identified data and matching terms

Terminology matching for automated eligibility scoring

De-identification & tokenization of real world EHR documents including structured and unstructured data

Intuitive patient portal for engagement and retention, retrospective, current, and long-term data sync for outcomes and longitudinal studies

Secure data retention for the lifetime of the study with an added layer of encryption to the already secure Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3)

Secure, encrypted data delivery to life science teams immediately after deidentification for review and ongoing analytics

"Through AWS Marketplace, AWS healthcare customers can power their digital front door for patients and researchers through the SEQSTER OS," said Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of SEQSTER. "Life science enterprises can now benefit from more effective RWE and outcomes research while empowering patients to collect, own, and share their health data."

Learn more about SEQSTER in AWS Marketplace:

https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-6tg4ac2fqy2rs

SEQSTER has partnered with leading global pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and foundations to power their clinical studies and patient registries with real-time RWD and patient engagement for accelerated drug discovery and RWE.

About SEQSTER

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale. Its enterprise operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement and data interoperability.

Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum.

Seqster is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. To learn more about the Seqster Operating System for Patient Registries, Clinical Studies and the Digital Front Door, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seqster