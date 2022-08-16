Jabra and Lenovo Expand Collaboration to Deliver First Full Microsoft Teams Rooms System

The purpose-built solution will help companies easily upgrade their conference room tech for the hybrid workplace

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabra and Lenovo are expanding their collaboration to offer a seamless, easy to use meeting room system optimized for use with Microsoft Teams Rooms – the Jabra PanaCast 50 Room System. The purpose-built, modular room kit provides companies looking to upgrade their meeting room technology for the hybrid working world with enhanced business productivity and collaboration capabilities. The plug-and-play full room system is a first from Jabra and is certified for and preloaded with Teams Rooms software.

Jabra PanaCast 50 Room System in action (PRNewswire)

The system features the Jabra PanaCast 50 and Lenovo ThinkSmart Core Kit. The PanaCast 50 offers innovative 180-degree Panoramic-4K video and works seamlessly with Microsoft Teams Rooms' front row layout to make hybrid meetings more inclusive and engaging. Lenovo's ThinkSmart Core Kit includes the ThinkSmart Core and the ThinkSmart Controller, a 10.1inch, 10-point touch HD display that allows users to initiate and control meetings, as well as share content and work with colleagues working remotely.

"The typical meeting is not what it used to be, and it's time for meeting room technology to catch up," said Aurangzeb Khan, SVP of Intelligent Vision Systems at Jabra. "We're delighted to unite the PanaCast 50's unique capabilities with Lenovo's innovative solutions to equip offices with solutions to foster inclusive and interactive meetings for everyone, regardless of where they are. The system works at the touch of a button and can connect employees seamlessly whether they're in-person or connecting from home."

"The shift to hybrid work has undoubtedly led to more demand for video enabled conference rooms, which is why we're working with companies like Jabra and Lenovo to develop purpose-built Microsoft Teams Rooms," said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. "Bringing together Jabra and Lenovo's hardware with Microsoft Teams software allows users to experience key Teams features such as front row and Intelligent Camera, both for those in the meeting room and remote."

The new product bundle provides everything needed to set up a Teams Room. The Jabra PanaCast 50's 180-degree view allows for every attendee to be seen, no matter where they're sitting. This is further amplified by Dynamic Composition, an intelligent camera technology Jabra co-developed with Microsoft and released earlier this year. It helps to bridge the gap between in-person and remote meeting participants by providing a close-up view of in-room participants when they speak.

Lenovo's ThinkSmart Core is powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processor and delivers connectivity to support any meeting room configuration. Its understated yet stylish design means it can be placed discreetly, and it has ports to support multiple audio and visual accessories, along with integrated cable management. The ThinkSmart Controller's easy-to-use Teams Rooms interface makes it ideal for meetings and collaboration. It has Integrated Infrared sensors that detect when participants enter the room and automatically turns the system on and off.

"We're excited to collaborate with Jabra to provide businesses with a way to bring their conference rooms into the hybrid work era," said Shannon MacKay, General Manager of Worldwide Smart Collaboration Business, Lenovo. "Combining the power of our ThinkSmart Core solution with the Jabra PanaCast 50's intelligent video system and Microsoft Teams Rooms technology will allow us to empower users to have more productive and inclusive meetings no matter where attendees are located."

Building on the initial offering made available in EMEA last year, this joint-offering will be the latest full Teams Rooms system from Jabra. It will be available to order from September 15th 2022.

More information on the Jabra PanaCast 50 Room System website.

