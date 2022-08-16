Horatio continues expansion, opens bigger office in New York City

Located at 900 Broadway, in just three years, Horatio is serving 70 clients nationwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horatio , the customer service company behind viral e-commerce and celebrity-backed brands, has expanded its New York City office. The new space at The Goelet Building at 900 Broadway, is a critical milestone in Horatio's expansion as it continues to reach more iconic brands in need of customized Customer Experience (CX) services.

Founded in 2018 by three Columbia Business School classmates, CEO Jose Herrera , COO Alex Ross and CFO Jared Karson , Horatio has become a pioneer in the CX field by providing custom CX melded with technological solutions. Horatio has a unique format of dedicated cross-cultural and bilingual agent teams (assigned exclusively to one client) complemented by leading CX technologies. This has resulted in an overall four-fold growth for the company this past year alone.

"As we become more digital, the need for quality customer service increases. It's our mission to change how people perceive the outsourcing industry because historically, it's been viewed as commoditized, transactional and low quality. This isn't the case at Horatio – we're the engine helping power many of the fastest growing startups in the US," said Alex Ross, Horatio co-founder and COO. "We set out to build Horatio with the intent of proving that none of those terms defined us. After partnering with Horatio, many of our clients see how they can use customer support to build their brand and differentiate their offering vs. the competition."

"Horatio's American expansion represents an important step for the company," said Jose Herrera, Horatio CEO and co-founder. "While the majority of our outstanding agents work from my home island, the Dominican Republic, we are thrilled about the expansion of our Manhattan office. Having a larger presence in New York allows us to better serve our clients, who are mainly based throughout North America."

Launched in 2020, Horatio's 1,000 employees now serve 70 clients nationwide. Horatio's main nearshore offices are located in the Dominican Republic, where Herrera is originally from. The latest data in CX points out that:

Zendesk ; After more than one bad experience, around 80% of consumers say they would rather do business with a competitor, according to

Microsoft . 58% of American consumers will switch companies because of poor customer service according to data by

Horatio's serves next-generation digitally native clients in a variety of sectors including ecommerce, healthtech, technology, hospitality, fintech, and cryptocurrency. In 2022, Horatio received the "Next Generation Leader" award at the CCW Excellence Awards in Las Vegas. The award was presented to Horatio by Customer Contact Week, the largest customer event in the world.

About Horatio:

Horatio is the trusted partner for some of the fastest-growing startups and enterprises in the world. Their on-brand customer support teams help them leverage CX as a revenue generator through personalized customer experience support. As seen on INC , Forbes, and Bloomberg , and the recipient of the 2022 Customer Contact Week Next Generation Leaders Award. Horatio is headquartered in New York City with main offshore offices located in Santo Domingo and Santiago, Dominican Republic. For more information please visit www.hirehoratio.com .

