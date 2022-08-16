Cymbiotika Relaunches Plant-Based Supplement, Elderberry, to Help Boost Immune Function

The all-natural formula helps protect against flus and viruses and shields the body from free radicals

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cymbiotika , a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the relaunch of its Elderberry . Elderberry is a powerful natural antiviral, packed with antioxidants and nutrients known for supporting the immune system and protecting the body through sickness. When combined with phosphatidylcholine and echinacea, this liposomal hypertonic enhances overall wellness year-round.

"Our team recognizes the power in the natural Vitamin C, quercetin, and phenolic acids that elderberry extract contains and its capabilities to enhance the immune system, which is why we reformulated this product to optimize these natural qualities even further," said Cymbiotika's CEO and Co-Founder, Shahab Elmi. "As we constantly work towards empowering consumers to reclaim their health with our offerings, we want to provide the best possible formulations, since these supplements can reduce the duration of sickness and help people quickly get back to a healthy life."

Cymbiotika's Elderberry Defense contains immune-boosting antioxidants that help the body produce white blood cells to effectively fight cold and flu viruses.

Cymbiotika's Elderberry Defense retails for $48 and is available for purchase through the Cymbiotika website . Customers should take the product directly from the packet or mix it into water, juice, yogurt, or a smoothie. It May be taken at the onset of any cold, flu, or sinus inflammation to help ease symptoms. For enhanced immunity year-round, take alongside Cymbiotika's Liposomal Vitamin C. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, "Your mind and body deserve the best," Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, or additives in its products. For more information, visit www.cymbiotika.com .

