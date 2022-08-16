For the 8th Time, Abstrakt Marketing Group Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 2771 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 201%

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed today that Abstrakt Marketing Group is No. 2771 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list gives a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment: its independent small businesses. Abstrakt now shares a pedigree with other exceptional alumni, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle, among others. Between all the honorees, there was a median growth of 230%, 1,179,282 jobs added, and over $317.6 billion in total revenue.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Abstrakt Marketing Group is a B2B lead generation company and business growth agency. (PRNewswire)

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

As the competition grows stronger each year, making the list gets more and more difficult. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction has made the list more than once. Abstrakt is among 2,917 repeat honorees and this is their sixth consecutive year being honored on the list. In previous years, they have been listed as follows:

No. 4806 (2021)

No. 3627 (2020)

No. 2381 (2019)

No. 2497 (2018)

No. 3676 (2017)

No. 3645 (2016)

No. 768 (2014)

Abstrakt Marketing Group is regularly recognized as one of St. Louis's fastest-growing companies and has been continually active in expanding their products and services to support customer growth and retention. CEO Scott Scully says, "Being selected again to this list shows our commitment to the highest standards in the products and services we provide, the partnerships we foster, and the incredible culture for our team. Businesses succeed by getting, keeping, and growing both their client partners and their team members."

To learn more about Abstrakt Marketing Group, visit abstraktmg.com

