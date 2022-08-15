Win's Weighted Blanket Pioneer Gravity Acquires Infrared Sauna Blanket Brand MiHIGH

Acquisition to deepen Gravity's roots in the over $1.5 trillion wellness category1 with addition of MiHIGH to the range

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Win Brands Group ("Win"), an omnichannel retail platform that buys and builds category-defining brands, announced today its brand Gravity 's acquisition of MiHIGH , a pioneer in the infrared sauna blanket space that has grown 29% YoY to date.

MiHIGH is a pioneer in the infrared sauna blanket space, and has a huge fan base of fitness enthusiasts, wellness advocates, and professional athletes including David Kirsch, Jennifer Lopez’s personal trainer. MiHIGH customers love the product for its convenience and evenly distributed heat, as well as the wide-ranging health benefits of using an infrared sauna including accelerated physical recovery and calorie burn, better sleep, reduced stress, clearer skin, and overall detoxification. (PRNewswire)

Since Win's acquisition of weighted blanket pioneer Gravity in 2021, the brand has doubled down on its commitment to creating science-backed wellness products with the introduction of portable weighted blankets for travel, 100% cooling weighted blankets for hot sleepers, and lounging slippers for relaxation. As consumers place an increased priority on wellness and broaden its definition beyond fitness and nutrition to include overall physical and mental health,2 the addition of MiHIGH to Gravity's offering will expand its positioning in the category. Further, the integration is emblematic of Win's philosophy of investing in and scaling its brands through strategic acquisitions.

MiHIGH was founded in 2020 by Australia-based Ed Hodge and Wyatt Westmoreland and has a huge fan base of fitness enthusiasts, wellness advocates, and professional athletes including David Kirsch, Jennifer Lopez's personal trainer. MiHIGH customers love the product for its convenience and evenly distributed heat, as well as the wide-ranging health benefits of using an infrared sauna including accelerated physical recovery and calorie burn, better sleep, reduced stress, clearer skin, and overall detoxification.

"With the acquisition of MiHIGH, we're continuing to do what we do best - delivering growth by acquiring industry leading brands, and investing in our existing portfolio," said Kyle Widrick, CEO and founder of Win. "Even in the challenging headwinds we're seeing in the market more broadly, there are still great opportunities for growth right now. We're more equipped than ever to capitalize on those opportunities and be a port in the storm for brands seeking to scale in today's climate."

"We're incredibly proud of the booming business we've built for MiHIGH and becoming synonymous with the infrared sauna blanket category in Europe," said Ed Hodge and Wyatt Westmoreland, co-founders and co-CEOs of MiHIGH. "By joining Win as part of the Gravity brand, we're thrilled at the opportunity to combine forces with a pioneer in the wellness space to scale MiHIGH in the US and beyond."

About Win Brands Group

Win Brands Group ("Win") is an omnichannel retail platform that specializes in buying and building category-defining brands. We start by acquiring exceptional, customer-focused companies with a proven track record, then plug in our Shared Services platform of world class experts to take them to the next level. Instead of trying to scale alone, every brand that joins Win becomes part of a ready-made community, and instantly benefits from decades of expertise, as well as pooled resources, shared operational costs, and economies of scale. To learn more about Win, please visit winbg.com .

About MiHIGH

MiHIGH is a wellness brand best known for its infrared sauna blankets that supplement recovery, pain relief, sleep quality, and more. MiHIGH was founded in 2020 as at-home wellness began to skyrocket, with the goal to create a more accessible and affordable way for people to experience the myriad benefits of an infrared sauna from home. After launching in Australia, MiHIGH took off on a global scale by expanding to the US, UK, EU, and Canada. To learn more about MiHIGH, please visit mihigh.com .

1 " Feeling good: The future of the $1.5 trillion wellness market ," McKinsey, April 8, 2021.

