HCP President Todd Austin Named Future Leader Class of 2022 by Aging Media

REXBURG, Idaho, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Austin, President of HCP, has been selected for Aging Media's Future Leaders Class of 2022 for his contributions to home care, home health and hospice.

Todd Austin , President of HCP, has been selected for Aging Media's Future Leaders Class of 2022.

The Future Leaders program recognizes the top professionals across the care continuum who are advocates for home-based care delivery and are committed to embracing new technology, tools, and training to deliver superior care for aging populations.

"Todd asks vital questions, inspires critical thinking, and challenges every employee to solve the issues at hand for the greater good of the industry," said Linda Leekley, Chief Clinical Officer at HCP. "He has transformed the culture at HCP to further our mission of shaping the healthcare industry through insights and tools that action change. There isn't a better person to represent home-based care services as a Future Leader."

Since joining HCP in 2018, Austin's played a pivotal role in HCP's growth, leading a team of high-performing individuals to expand company reach by 400% and improve the lives of 2 million clients and employees. Austin's leadership has continually inspired the mission and vision of HCP and attracted top talent from across the industry. His leadership has played a vital role in shaping the next generation of leaders within HCP and the care industry.

"It's an honor to be chosen as a Future Leader in the home health and home care industry, and even more of an honor to be supported by a team that works behind the scenes supporting me, and the mission, vision, and values of HCP," said Austin. "At HCP, our goal is to advocate for the well-being of those receiving home-based care and keep industry professionals engaged and satisfied in their positions. Our industry has infinite potential, and there's always room to keep improving. I'm excited to continue working with our team to put our vision into action."

HCP leads the home-based care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers providers in home care, home health, and hospice to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

