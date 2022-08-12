InventHelp Inventor Develops Flood Protector for Vehicles (FED-2384)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew up in the Caribbean and have been through many floods. I thought there should be a means to protect a vehicle against flood waters," said an inventor, from Seattle, Wash., "so I invented the VEHICLE FLOOD PROTECTOR. My design would help to uphold the condition, appearance and value of a car or truck during a flood."

The invention provides effective flood protection for a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tarps and vehicle covers. As a result, it helps to prevent flood-related damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a waterproof design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners who live in high flood areas. Additionally, it is producible in design variations. Inventor claims it helps prevent insurance claims and saves money.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2384, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

