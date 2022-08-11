Superblocks Announces $37M in Funding to Reinvent Internal Software Development

The Superblocks programmable platform enables developers to deliver custom internal software, at a fraction of the time and cost

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Superblocks , the programmable platform for developers to build custom internal tools fast, announced today that it has raised $37 million led by Kleiner Perkins, Greenoaks, Spark, and Meritech. As market conditions constrain development resources within companies, Superblocks has seen incredible growth as developers have created thousands of applications, workflows, and scheduled jobs on the platform in recent months.

"Software is eating every business process, and custom internal software has become incredibly expensive to build, arduous to maintain, and difficult to secure," said Brad Menezes, co-founder and CEO, Superblocks. "We built Superblocks to save developers hundreds of hours on time-intensive custom internal tooling primitives, so that they can focus entirely on the user experience and business logic unique to their business."

Superblocks empowers developers with a programmable set of building blocks to create mission-critical custom internal apps, workflows, and scheduled jobs at a fraction of the time and cost. The company has become the internal tooling backbone at hundreds of fast-paced engineering organizations such as Motive, Payhawk, Clearco, Papaya Global, and Alchemy, enabling them to collapse months of internal software roadmap into weeks. These companies are automating operations most commonly for their customer support and operations teams.

"Superblocks enabled us to launch our fuel credit card in record time, while saving our engineering team hundreds of hours," said Hemant Banavar, head of financial products, Motive. "Superblocks' internal apps are at the center of our credit underwriting, onboarding and card management processes that hundreds of customer support agents use daily, enabling us to keep up as demand accelerates."

The funding round was led by Kleiner Perkins, Greenoaks, Spark and Meritech, with additional investment form Airtable Co-Founders Howie Liu and Andrew Ofstad, Twilio Co-Founder & CEO Jeff Lawson, Okta Founder & COO Frederic Kerrest, Firebase Co-Founder James Tamplin, Workday Founder & CEO Aneel Bhusri, Instacart Co-Founders Apoorva Mehta & Max Mullen, AngelList CEO Avlok Kohli, Fivetran Co-Founder & COO Taylor Brown, Box Co-Founder & CEO Aaron Levie, Yelp Co-Founder & CEO Jeremy Stoppeman, Starburst CRO Javier Molina, Brex CRO Sam Blond, Notion COO Akshay Kothari, DocuSign Founder Tom Gonser, Confluent Co-Founder Neha Narkhede, and more.

"Internal, custom software is at the center of every business, but the way it has been built, managed and secured in the past isn't sustainable," said Mamoon Hamid, partner, Kleiner Perkins. "Superblocks delivers efficiencies by taking internal roadmaps of months, and enabling developers to deliver in weeks. Similar to the way AWS lowered the cost of infrastructure, we are excited by a profound opportunity for Superblocks as it lowers the cost of custom internal software for the developer."

Superblocks is a programmable platform for developers to build custom internal tools fast, saving thousands of hours. Hundreds of organization's engineering teams have turned Superblocks to collapse months of their internal software roadmap into mere weeks. Superblocks is headquartered in New York. For more information, please visit https://www.superblocks.com

